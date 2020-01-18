The ESRB Rating Revealed For Gears Tactics

The ESRB has now rated the Gears Tactics video game that will be out later this year. The summary tells us more on what the full game will have.



Gears Tactics is rated M for mature players over the age of 17. The content descriptors say the game features “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence and Strong Language”.



The rating summary says: “This is a strategy game in which players lead a squad of soldiers to stop aliens from destroying humanity. From a 3/4-top-down perspective, players use pistols, assault rifles, shotguns and grenades to kill enemy creatures in turn-based tactical combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire and screams of pain; combat intermittently depicts close-up camera angles—soldiers killing creatures, resulting in decapitation, dismemberment, and large blood-splatter effects. Soldiers can also perform finishing attacks (e.g., chainsaw kills, head stomps, neck snaps) on weakened enemies, highlighted by zoomed-in views. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: creatures shot in the head at close range; a creature impaled through the chest by a bayonet. The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole” are heard in the game.“

Gears Tactics will be released in North America on April 28th, 2020 for the PC and Xbox One platforms.