DOOM Eternal’s 25th Anniversary Skin is Extremely Annoying to Unlock

In preparation of DOOM Eternal‘s release, Bethesda started a program called DOOM Slayers Club, which gives members a number of benefits.

While these benefits, such as monthly contests, discounts and yes, costumes, have been known for months, Bethesda recently highlighted the 25th Anniversary Skin. The biggest change is not getting a good picture of the skin, as much as confirmation that it’s limited to the club and something very few people will see, much less unlock.

To unlock the 25th Anniversary Skin, which is currently the last unlock for the DOOM Slayer Club, you need to earn 13,000 points. To put it into perspective, the program launched in April and most points any user currently has, at the time of posting, 11,728, which is a fancy way of saying no one has currently unlocked this skin.

Just casually messing with the program I was able to earn about 6,000 points, an amount that is enough to unlock Zombie DOOM Slayer, Ghost Pain Elemental and Zombie Mancubus. If I earn 2,000 more, which will likely happen by the time DOOM Eternal releases, I’ll score the Kaiju Archvile. Those currently at the top with 11,000 points earned the Imperial Marauder skin, so there is plenty to unlock besides this one skin.

That said, it is important to note unlocking this skin in a quick fashion is simply not possible. With daily caps and most tasks giving between one and five points, you’re looking at potentially viewing 2,200 videos, articles, photos and more than your fair share of shared content if you’re looking to get it. Time will tell if Bethesda makes the task more reasonable or later events will yield more points but if you haven’t already, you might want to try to obtain points.

Currently DOOM Eternal is set to release on March 20, 2020 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One, with a Switch version set to release sometime after.