Ghost of Tsushima 2.10 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Sucker Punch Productions has now released another new patch for Ghost of Tsushima today.



The new Ghost of Tsushima patch is now available for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. On PS4 it’s patch 2.10 and on PS5 it shows up as update 02.010.000.

You can read the official patch notes and announcement below from the game’s Twitter page.

“Patch 2.10 for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut is live. This patch fixes a bug with Samurai Armor loadouts, adds an option to acquire Silk from the NG+ merchant, and removes a Legends requirement from the Common Courtesy trophy, plus various additional bug fixes and adjustments. “