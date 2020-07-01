Skater XL To Get 3 Community Maps At Launch

Easy Day Studios has now announced that Skater XL will be launching with 3 community maps when it releases later this month.



Aside from the developer made levels, three maps made by users will also be launched when the game comes out. These were made by the talented modding community who has played the game via Early Access.



84,000 members created lots of maps, but the three selected are the ones to be launched with Skater XL. You can read about the details of each stage written down below.



‘Grant Skate Park’ by Theo

Grant Skate Park, created by modder-turned-Easy Day Studios team member Theo, is one of Chicago’s premier public skateparks. The three-acre waterfront park has a variety of terrain, including street and transition features with a focus on overall flow. Revealed here for the first time, Theo’s version of this real-life skate park holds true to its layout and design, while small tweaks have been added to optimise gameplay.

‘Streets’ by Jean Olive

‘Streets’ by prolific map creator Jean Olive is a mash up of street spots inspired by some of the best terrain in the skateboarding world. ‘Streets’ encompass several city blocks of skateable territory, from San Francisco-esque hills, to the unique skateable architecture of Spain. Players will recognise skate spots from Los Angeles and New York, as well as Jean Olive’s own creative designs.

‘Hűdland Training Facility’ by Pactole

An original creation by Pactole, ‘Hűdland’ is every skater’s dream private skatepark. Packed full of street and transition features, Hűdland is the perfect indoor place to hone your skills before taking them to the streets. Features include flatbars, stairs, hips, handrails, quarterpipes and more. The warehouse setting and overhead skylights give the map a unique look and feel, while the overall flow of the park will keep players perfecting lines for hours.

Skater XL will be released for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on July 28th, 2020.