Outriders coming to Stadia on April 1st

Square Enix is pleased to announce today that Outriders will be coming to Stadia on April 1st, alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions.

With the Stadia version of Outriders, players will be able to take advantage of the platform’s “Stream Connect” feature that allows players to view their friend’s gameplay through a picture-in-picture overlay in real-time.

“We’re excited to team with Google to bring OUTRIDERS to Stadia with Stadia exclusive features and the highest levels of performance, allowing players to get the best experience on all supported devices,” said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios, in a press release.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Square Enix:

Outriders is a one to three-player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry—People Can Fly. – Intensity of a Shooter, Depth of an RPG – Outriders‘ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.

– A Dark and Desperate Journey – Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

– Dynamic One to Three-Player Co-Op – Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet.

– Four Unique Classes – Create and customize your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.

– Scavenge and Adapt – Customize and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.

Outriders will be available on April 1, 2021, for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Stadia. As always check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.