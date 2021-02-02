God of War getting a PS5 patch tomorrow

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that a PS5 enhanced performance patch for God of War will be released on February 2.

Currently, the PS4 Pro version of God of War gives players a choice between two graphics modes, one that favors performance and one that favors resolution. In the PS5 version, the patch will replace the current video graphics mode with a new default setting that will offer the best of both performance and resolution.

Additionally, players can go back to the original PlayStation 4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode at any time by selecting Original Performance Experience, which will offer 4K Checkerboard Resolution* synced to 30 FPS.

From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. • Bold New Beginning — His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…And teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series—satisfying combat breathtaking scale and a powerful narrative—and fuses them anew.

• A Second Chance — Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

• A Darker, More Elemental World — From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods. With an added emphasis on discovery and exploration, the world will draw players in to explore God of War’s breathtakingly threatening landscape—by far the largest in the franchise.

• Vicious, Physical Combat — With an over the shoulder free camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face: grand, gritty, and grueling. A new main weapon and new abilities retain the defining spirit of God of War while presenting a vision of violent conflict that forges new ground in the genre.

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE EXPERIENCE

Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard Resolution*

2160p*

God of War is available now for PS4 and soon on PS5 with the enhanced performance patch. Also, the game is available as well via the PlayStation Plus Collection.