Destiny 2 ‘Season of the Chosen’ starts February 9

Bungie announced today the newest season in Destiny 2 today titled Season of the Chosen and it will kick off on February 9th and run until May 11th.

With the new season, players will enjoy new Strikes, earn new gear, fight for honor in the seasonal battlegrounds activity, and take up the Hammer of Proving against the Cabal.

Here’s an overview of the new season, via Bungie:

With the Pyramids and Xivu Arath destabilizing the system, Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks an alliance. But when she demands more than Zavala can offer, negotiations collapse, and Guardians must become the tip of the spear that strikes at her growing war council. In Season 13, Guardians will jump into the Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where they will engage in ritual combat against Caiatl’s chosen warriors. At the start of Season 13, the Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes will return from the original Destiny. Later in the season the new Proving Grounds strike will unlock, pitting humanity’s champions against the Cabal’s best to determine the fate of the Last City. New gear abounds in Season 13! Season Pass owners instantly unlock the new Seasonal Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu’s Divination, which charges multiple Solar arrows that can track several targets at once. Additionally, over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and ritual weapons will be available to collect.

Destiny 2 is available now for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Stadia.

Check out the new trailer below: