Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 coming to PC via Steam on March 23

Currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Sega announced today that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be coming to PC via Steam on March 23 for $29.99.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Below are the new features players can look forward to in the PC version of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 via Steam:

Engage in up to four-player online and local play, including the new online co-op Boss Raid mode that allows you to call upon three of your friends to aid you in your quest to take down fierce CPU-controlled bosses.

Select from a large cast of playable characters, both new and returning, including the recently announced additions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord, and The Ocean Prince, with more to come.

Navigate a new overworld map in Adventure Mode and follow the all-new story adventure, as the characters traverse the merged worlds to rescue their pals from a dark corruption.

Test your might in the robust, RPG-inspired Skill Battle mode where you will create a team of characters with complementary skills to strategize and create the most powerful trio possible.

Work on your puzzle skills in the full-fledged Lessons mode featuring over 150 interactive lessons that helps players learn everything from the basics to the tactics the pros use.

Steam players can also look forward to even more game features, additional characters, and other exciting new content to be announced ahead of the game’s launch on Steam.