Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches November 10 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Sega announced today that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 10. It will launch alongside the Xbox Series X version.

As for the PlayStation 5 version, it will launch in the west on March 2, 2021. Gamers who will purchase the PS4 digital version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be able to download the PS5 version at no additional cost when it launches next year.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Rise Like a Dragon Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most. Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be. Level Up from Underdog to Dragon in Dynamic RPG Combat Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, using the battlefield as your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, signs, and everything else at your disposal to clean up the streets! Enter the Underworld Playground When you’re not busy bashing heads, relax by hitting up the local arcade for some classic Sega games, compete with locals in a no holds barred go-kart race around Yokohama, complete 50 unique substories, or just take in the scenery of a modern-day Japanese city. There’s always something new around the corner.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X on November 10.