Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Enenra

Similar to Mezuki, Enenra acts as less of a boss and more of a test of your abilities. This time you’re in a small room, Enenra can put a lot of pressure on you and success will hinge on whether or not you can accurately read and react to his moves. Thankfully, due to this being a test, he isn’t particularly difficult once you know what is expected of you.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Enenra

Most of this fight comes down to your ability to withstand attacks, accurately read his moves and react accordingly. For some this might sound hard but it’s surprisingly simple once you get it down.

Unlike most bosses, Enenra follows a very obvious pattern. For instance, if he starts a combo by kicking, he will kick again and then be open to attacks. Another common combo is the slash, kick, slash, kick and then safe to attack. The idea is actually pretty simple. Wait for an attack, ideally block it and then get in a couple hits. Typically if you keep moving to a side after he will miss hitting you with his explosive attack and then you just wait for his next combo.

The most ideal situation in this fight is for Enenra to use his red attack. He will turn into a tornado and rush you, which has quite possibly the most forgiving burst counter timing in Nioh 2. Wait for it, block and right before hits counter him for easy damage.

Repeat this cycle for as long as possible and you should be good. The only other thing you might want to do is use the Mezuki soul core. It does sizable damage and has a very long range.