UKGE 2022 – The Must See Games

With hundreds of games on show at this years UK Games Expo, these are our top picks to what to check out at the convention. Some we’ve played and am recommending others just look good on paper!

All of the games are linked below with timestamps, here’s more about the expo itself though:

UK Games Expo (UKGE) is the largest Hobby Games Convention in the UK. Now in it’s 16th year, 2022 sees the event return to 3 halls of the NEC and the Hilton Hotel.

Timestamps

0:15 Akropolis https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/357563/akropolis

0:52 Northgard https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/274124/northgard-uncharted-lands

1:41 Mandragora https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/328535/mandragora

2:27 Block Ness https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/328624/block-ness

3:04 Get on Board https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/347013/get-board-new-york-london

3:54 Quacks & Co https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/354886/mit-quacks-co-nach-quedlinburg

4:30 Caesar! https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/338957/caesar-seize-rome-20-minutes

5:04 Dice Theme Park https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/311725/dice-theme-park

5:51 Bitoku https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/323612/bitoku

6:29 My City R&W https://boardgamegeek.com/image/6711896/my-city-roll-write

7:33 Exit Advent https://boardgamegeek.com/image/6632318/exit-game-advent-calendar-hunt-golden-book

8:30 Moon https://boardgamegeek.com/image/6826625/moon

9:14 TacTiki https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/266592/tactiki

11:00 Wonder Book https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/340237/wonder-book

11:56 Azul Queen’s Garden https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/346965/azul-queens-garden

13:01 Paul’s Charity Show https://www.ukgamesexpo.co.uk/events/440-just-one-live/

13:44 Offline Gamer’s Map https://www.offlinegamer.co.uk/2022/05/18/ukge-2022-annotated-map/