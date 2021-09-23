XGIMI Announces Halo+ as Their Latest Portable Projector

Those looking for a new portable projector rejoice, XGIMI has announced a revision to their popular Halo model, the Halo+.

Most of the changes were made with quality of life in mind. These include the auto keystone correction, quick-boot, faster focus and more that we praised in their higher end Horizon Pro model. There is also a lower latency mode for gaming, more image settings, improved processing, Android 10 and delivers a better overall experience.

We were actually fortunate enough to get our hands on a Halo+ and had a quite favorable impression. Especially compared to their previous Halo model.

Those interested can snag Halo+ from XGIMI for $859 right now.