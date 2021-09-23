XGIMI Announces Halo+ as Their Latest Portable Projector

Those looking for a new portable projector rejoice, XGIMI has announced a revision to their popular Halo model, the Halo+.

Most of the changes were made with quality of life in mind. These include the auto keystone correction, quick-boot, faster focus and more that we praised in their higher end Horizon Pro model. There is also a lower latency mode for gaming, more image settings, improved processing, Android 10 and delivers a better overall experience.

XGIMI Halo+ 11

We were actually fortunate enough to get our hands on a Halo+ and had a quite favorable impression. Especially compared to their previous Halo model.

Those interested can snag Halo+ from XGIMI for $859 right now.

Grant Gaines

Hey, my name is Grant and I'm the managing editor and main reviewer at Just Push Start. If there is one thing I've learned over the past 20+ years, it's good games come in various shapes and sizes, so I'm always excited to try something new, even if I'm not that good at it. If you like what I do, have any comments or just want to get ahold of me, send a message to my e-mail, which is Grant . Gaines at Justpushstart.com and I'll get back to you.