Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Ubisoft has now released a new patch for Rainbow Six Siege earlier this week. The update is version Y6S3.1.



There are many patch sizes for the new update. You can read the patch sizes for Rainbow Six Siege down below.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.29 GB

Steam: 847.7 MB

Xbox One: 1.07 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.56 GB

PS4: 1.46 GB

PS5: 1.07 GB

The full patch notes were posted on the official website. You can read the full details below.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – After spawning with Blitz or Montagne and switching PC windows, hip-fire spread is reduced.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – The operator can lean and clip inside the electrical box at EXT Garage on Villa map.

FIXED – Various asset issues on Bank map.

FIXED – Various collision issues on Coastline map.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on multiple maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – The refill SFX for Lesion’s GU is not triggered.

FIXED – When shooting Clash’s CCE Shield with Kali’s CSRX 300, the operator will not receive the Guard Break state nor the animation.

FIXED – Osa’s bullet impact decals disappear when deploying her Talon-8 Shield.

FIXED – The first-person camera is offset inside Maestro’s Evil Eye when a player spectates through it.

USER EXPERIENCE