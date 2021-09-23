Project L Review

Project L is a polyomino puzzle board game from publisher Boardcubator, released in 2020. Designed by Michal Mikeš, Jan Soukal and Adam Spanel, the game sees 1 – 4 players spend 20 – 30 minutes collecting Tetris-like shapes, using them to fill in puzzles and scoring points. With levels of puzzle difficulty and polyomino shapes, it’s all about completing as many puzzles as possible. However, is this a game that could fit perfectly into your collection? Let’s find out!



Setup is as simple as passing everyone a player board and everyone gaining from the supply a level 1 and a level 2 puzzle pieces. The market of puzzle tiles is formed by turning 4 tiles over from both the black backed and white backed piles, then play can begin. Project L keeps things simple on the action front. On a turn each player can perform up to 3 actions, repeating most actions or performing 3 unique actions. Players can; take a puzzle tile, take a small level 1 yellow square, upgrade a puzzle piece from one level to the next, place a piece from your supply onto a puzzle tile or take a master action.



Players can have up to 4 unfinished puzzle tiles in front of them and as many different polyomino puzzle pieces as they have taken/earnt. The aim is to finish puzzle tiles for points and prizes. The only non-obvious action is the master action, which is effectively a super place a piece action. Allowed to be taken once a turn, this sees the player adding up to 1 piece onto every unfinished puzzle tile they have.



By placing pieces onto the puzzle tiles, only on the white sections and not overlapping over pieces, players will complete puzzles. Each puzzle comes with a victory point value (which can be 0), in the top left, and a piece reward, indicated in the top right. When a puzzle tile is completed the player gains back all the puzzle pieces used and claims the piece reward. The player holds onto the completed puzzle tile, just putting it off to one side, to be counted during scoring.



Play continues clockwise around the table, with players taking tiles, pieces and completing puzzles. When drawing tiles from the market there is more to the choice than just the puzzle shapes. White backed tiles are easier to finish, needing fewer pieces to complete. However, the black backed tiles score more points, and often have equally good rewards.



The game end is triggered when the smaller black deck of tiles is depleted, with the current round and one additional one played before the game ends. At this point there is a finishing touches bonus round. Players can add as many pieces from their supply onto their unfinished puzzle tiles, the catch each placed costs a point. After this points are calculated, with the winner whoever has the most points. Ties are broken by the number of completed tiles, followed by the number of player pieces.



Having the ability to place multiple pieces at once makes the master action seem almost over powered, with players needing to utilize it to squeeze in completing extra tiles. There is certainly a benefit to placing multiple pieces for one action, though players have to plan for it. Without a larger supply of puzzle pieces and a few tiles the action is pointless. Else, players will end up spending a few turns needing to pick up level 1 tiles and any benefit will be lost.



Aside from the master action, the actions have been instantly understood and picked up by gamers and non-gamers alike. There has been a slight confusion of placing multiple pieces during the master action but even then after a few rounds any issues ebb away. Being so easy to teach and play fits the short 20 – 30 minute playtime well, fitting nicely into a lunch break or as a filler at a game night.



The only negative for the experience is that it’s not hugely varied from one game to the next. The puzzle pieces players have by the end will differ. The puzzle tiles will have come out differently, and some black tiles will have been randomly removed. Yet, the common actions and aims remain identical, with nothing to distract players. The feel of the experience therefore doesn’t vary, remaining consistently enjoyable but samey. It means that a couple games of Project L can be played back to back but not much more. It doesn’t stop the puzzle being an interesting one, so the game will hit the table again – a touch more variety would have been an improvement though.



Despite this being the standard edition of Project L there is very little to fault when it comes to production. With its modern simple black and white look cards Project L could easily have been a rather monotone game to look at. Adding the needed splash of colour are the acrylic puzzle pieces. This isn’t just for the colour, as they instantly make it obvious the parts of the puzzle that are “built” and what shapes are needed to complete the remaining empty spaces. Having the puzzle tiles as dual-layered boards takes the production to the next level, with the robust puzzle pieces slotting into the gaps perfectly.



With limited rules, Project L is incredibly quick to get to the table. Within a couple of minutes players have got the components out of the box, learnt the rules and are already working on their first puzzle cards. Players, new or veteran gamers alike, are therefore able to work on the puzzle, instead of working out how to play. The deluxe feel to the puzzle pieces and the dual-layer puzzle boards rounds off an enjoyable puzzle game with superb production. Some unique puzzle shapes or different tiles to shuffle in and out could have added a little more variety. Still, Project L will certainly hit the table over and over again, and it’ll look glorious each time it does.



(Editor’s Note: Project L was provided to us by Asmodee for the review. It is currently available from local board game stores! Find your local store here.)