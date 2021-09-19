Kemet Blood and Sand Review

Kemet Blood and Sand is the Egyptian themed, area control, strategy board game from Matagot. Designed by Jacques Bariot and Guillaume Montiage, featuring artwork from Arnaud Boudoiron and Pierre Santamaria, Kemet sees 2 – 5 players commanding troops and creatures from Egyptian mythology. In regions along the Nile, players will clash as Pyramids are slowly constructed, power tiles obtained and prestige is earnt. However, lasting around an hour and a half, is this an ancient game that shouldn’t have been revised, or is it reborn as a God tier experience? Let’s find out!



Starting off each player chooses a colour, taking the matching 12 units, player board, 8 battle cards and 5 action tokens. Depending on the player count, sections of the board are blocked with large storm tiles and a number of power tile sets are put into play. Each player claims a city and gets the choice of which 3 pyramids to start building, with the pyramid tops matching the power tile sets in play. In two of their city regions each player places a troop, which is 5 units. With some tokens put on to the battlefield the game is then ready to begin.



On a turn players will place one of their action tokens onto an action space of their player board. This section is shaped like a pyramid and by the end of the round players must have taken an action from each row of the pyramid. Each of the action spaces are one time uses, being blocked until the end of the round. For the most part this means the players can only perform an action once – though, for example, there are two separate troop movement spaces. Actions will see players gain prayer points to spend for upgrades and units, move units around the board and into opponents’ forces, new units can be spawned in, pyramid pieces built and upgrades can be purchased.



Movement isn’t just a slow plod like in some area control style games. In Kemet Blood and Sand players can plod by moving across the map region by region, moving the number of regions equal to their movement. Players can also teleport a troop of units from their city to any obelisk on the map for a prayer point cost. This sees units literally jumping across the map and makes it so combat is never far away. Combat is triggered as soon as a player moves a troop into a region with an opponent’s troop.



When it comes to combat, players have some choices – which combine with the number of units involved. The two players in the fight choose two of their battle cards, playing one and discarding the other. These cards are regained when all have been played or discarded, and can add defence, attack strength and inflict casualties to your opponent’s troop. Some divine intervention cards can also be played at this time to influence the fight, with players always having a blank card to bluff others around the table into thinking a huge fight is going to occur.



Firstly, all casualties are removed from the region, added back into the owners reserves. Determining the winner, if it was the attacker and they still have any units remaining they gain a permanent victory point. If the defender wins they only gain a veteran token, which is also all the attacker gets if they lose. If the winner still has units in the region then the opponent is forced to either recall, seeing the remaining units returned to the players supply gaining 1 prayer point per unit, or to retreat, with the winner choosing an adjacent non-city empty region to force them back to. Of course this means the opponent is very closeby to potentially attack back on their next turn.



Almost like a tech tree, the power tile upgrades available to players depend on the pyramids they chose to build and how many sections of said pyramids they have built. For example, to get Priest of Mafdet, which gives +1 movement to all troops, they need to have one level of a ruby topped pyramid built. Players can even buy special units that don’t count to the troop unit limit of 5 but add fighting power, movement and more. These are unique miniatures that come with the power tiles, such as the griffin sphinx which comes with an Onyx third tier tile. For that tile the player would need a Onyx pyramid of level 3 or higher to purchase the tile for three prayer points. Players will want to gain upgrades, making their army better in unique ways to their opponents.



After taking an action play moves onto the next player, until everyone has spent all of their action tokens. At the end of a round if someone is currently controlling the Sanctuary of All Gods they are given the option to sacrifice 2 standard units from the temple to gain a permanent victory point. Equally if someone controls two temples they gain a permanent point. Kemet Blood & Sand has a mixture of permanent and temporary points, allowing the leader to be targeted and the players brought back in line. Pulling ahead paints a target on your back, and this is not something you want to do in a 3+ player game!



Prior to the new round beginning, each player can trade in their veteran tokens earnt from combat for prayer points, units or divine intervention cards, with everyone earning a passive 2 prayer point income. With no round limit the game continues until a winner is found in the desert of Kemet. The game continues until at the start of a player’s turn they are on 9 victory points, regardless of the type of victory point – permanent or temporary. This results in players knowing when a player will win, as they will normally have to get to the 9 points on their previous turn. Effectively, each other player is given 1 turn to take some temporary points off that player, probably from ousting them from a temple, else they will be crowned the winner.



The strategy of Kemet Blood and Sand is unlike a lot of area control ‘dudes on a map’ style experiences. Players start with 2 troops of 5 units and only 2 more units in reserve. This means players effectively are starting with almost all of their units on the board before the game begins. Troops need to be marched and moved but it means there is no building up an army at the start. Combine this with the ease of respawning units and ways that killing your own units can be beneficial and players are free to throw plastic at each other from the get go. There is just very little punishment for losing units so why not attack, attack, attack.



There are a few elements of the rulebook that could have used an example with an image to make learning easier. Though in fairness, the most complicated aspects are detailed well. Another issue is the convoluted way river travel is explained – whilst boiling down to being able to enter the river via any harbour but only exiting on blue trading harbours or the red military harbour in your own city. It feels like the few paragraphs are there to allow something special to break those rules but there isn’t seemingly anything that can.



A lot of games that look to have different sized boards either feature a double sided board or just expect players to ignore a chunk of the board. Whilst there isn’t a double sided board included, Kemet Blood and Sand goes down a third route. By using the river as a natural barrier and then including cardboard storm sections to cover parts of the board, it’s easy to visualise where is in play and where’s not.



There’s no getting away from the number of tiles and choices that the tech trees offer. With nearly every tile being unique and the ability to swap in or out one of the power tile sets, at lower player counts, it’ll be a few games before players become used to what they all offer. To get around this issue each player gets their own booklet, not just a sheet, with all of the power tiles and divine intervention cards depicted and explained. It’s a bit of a hassle flicking through during play but it is 100% a time saver compared to passing the rulebook back and forward, making those first few games that bit smoother.



Games with area control and clashing armies can fall flat with only two players, with the tug of war not always allowing for a balanced experience. With a reduced play space at two players the map is still a tight design that funnels the two players across the map and into each other. With locations that were beneficial to hold at the end of a round, there were instantly key battlegrounds. Unfortunately, the self-balancing aspects of more players are lost – with no way to gang up against the leader if someone pulls ahead.



Kemet Blood and Sand is an area control game where units will be thrown in willy-nilly. With the punishments so low, and often a benefit earnt from fighting conflict is fast paced and consistently a part of the experience. It takes a couple of games to learn what is on offer in the tech tree. It’s worth it though, as the power tiles upgrade each players’ armies in different ways, adding awesome mythological monsters into the mix and make each game feel different. The card play in battle adds an extra wave of choices, and let’s players feel like they have much more control on the outcome than rolling dice would have allowed. Kemet Blood and Sand is designed for those that want to sit around a table and constantly fight it out and on that level it really delivers.



(Editor’s Note: Kemet Blood and Sand was provided to us by Asmodee for the review. It is currently available from local board game stores! Find your local store here.)