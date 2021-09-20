Audeze Announces New Flagship LCD-5

Audeze announced their successor to their critically acclaimed LCD line, LCD-5.

A couple key features from LCD-5 include a new Parallel UniforceTM diaphragm and FluxorTM Magnets that boast a powerful sound and unmatched detail without impacting impedance. Newly designed ear pads help reduce unwanted resonance and interior reflections, along with a newly design razor to reduce diffractions. All of this in a more lightweight design, roughly 33 percent less than the LCD-4, makes for a powerful product.

LCD-5

While I unfortunately was not able to listen to them when I saw CRBN, I was able to see LCD-5 and was surprised by how lightweight and comfortable they were.

For those in the California area, Audeze will be demoing them at CamJam SoCal Sept. 25 and 26. But, if you can’t attend that event or won’t be in the area, they will also appear at Washington’s Capital Audio Fest, Nov. 5 through 7.

Those interested in LCD-5 can preorder it from Audeze for $4,500, with an estimated ship date of Oct. 2021.

Grant Gaines

Hey, my name is Grant and I'm the managing editor and main reviewer at Just Push Start. If there is one thing I've learned over the past 20+ years, it's good games come in various shapes and sizes, so I'm always excited to try something new, even if I'm not that good at it. If you like what I do, have any comments or just want to get ahold of me, send a message to my e-mail, which is Grant . Gaines at Justpushstart.com and I'll get back to you.