Audeze Announces New Flagship LCD-5

Audeze announced their successor to their critically acclaimed LCD line, LCD-5.

A couple key features from LCD-5 include a new Parallel UniforceTM diaphragm and FluxorTM Magnets that boast a powerful sound and unmatched detail without impacting impedance. Newly designed ear pads help reduce unwanted resonance and interior reflections, along with a newly design razor to reduce diffractions. All of this in a more lightweight design, roughly 33 percent less than the LCD-4, makes for a powerful product.

While I unfortunately was not able to listen to them when I saw CRBN, I was able to see LCD-5 and was surprised by how lightweight and comfortable they were.

For those in the California area, Audeze will be demoing them at CamJam SoCal Sept. 25 and 26. But, if you can’t attend that event or won’t be in the area, they will also appear at Washington’s Capital Audio Fest, Nov. 5 through 7.

Those interested in LCD-5 can preorder it from Audeze for $4,500, with an estimated ship date of Oct. 2021.