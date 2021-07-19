Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Review

The biggest strength to any indie is the ability to stand out. Gameplay, mechanics, art style and more can be wonderful tools to turn a humble adventure into a grand stage. Unfortunately, some players oversimplify things by calling it a copy or this or that, with others projecting their ideas onto the project but the core idea still works. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights stands out thanks to gothic designs and pretty art but also has a number of people associate it with the ever popular Soulsborne franchise. With it finally releasing on PlayStation 4, is it worth your time or should it come to an end?

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights follows a young girl named Lily, who wakes up to see a kingdom devastated by the ominous Rain of Death. While the adventure will slowly explain what happened, most of the plot focuses on those impacted by the undead creatures known simply as the Blighted. Each character is somewhat tragic and makes their situation, no matter how dire, somewhat relatable. These are more than friends, family or heroes who fell, with this all being conveyed in rather brief cutscenes. It isn’t going to blow you away but it is an engaging tale that will keep you interested from start to finish, assuming you can beat it.

As mentioned above, a number of people have associated Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights with the infamous Soulsborne games. While there is no denying it’s punishing, at least at times, it actually has far more in common with Metroidvania games.

Part of the comparison stems from the gothic art style. It’s a pretty game, but the world has seen better days. The castle, enemies ruins and more stand as a grim reminder of days long past. Later parts start to add a more vibrant color scheme and expand the kingdom beyond just a destroyed castle.

Boss fights also start to step into that area, but much of the adventure is really about build and tactic. Not only do bosses make it clear when they’re going to attack, there is visual cue that makes it super easy to tell. This may or may not be a good thing, though it makes it easier for less skilled players to understand what needs to be done. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights takes this a step further and makes the bosses rather simple in regards to actions and routines, which is offset by an enrage mechanic. Even if you can overcome most of the challenge, these require a good understanding of the mechanics and spirits that make up a huge part of the experience.

Instead of having Lily fight off these foes, she has the ability to summon spirits that do predetermined attacks. These vary and sometimes change based off location or situation, but stand to fulfill a need. Like, Guardian Siegrid is great for doing damage to arial enemies, Western Merchant is a bird that aids you in combat, there is a toxic smoke that is great for punishing slow enemies and so forth. These need to be unlocked through side paths and a thrilling boss fight, giving players an edge, if you can take it.

And, like all Metroidvania titles, backtracking and alternate paths are a huge part of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Certain bosses and powers are needed to see everything hidden in the world, which reward players with more story, the aforementioned powers and perks.

All this being said, where Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights starts to fall behind is really the core gameplay loop. It’s a challenging game, but that largely stems from rough routes, high damage and having to change your tactic. Most challenges come down to specific things and that eliminates most of the difficulty. As perks expand, so do the options to make things easier. It never really hits a point where it’s all trivialized, though once you know what to do it’s more a matter of getting there than anything else.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Review Verdict

Overall, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights does a good job at its core gameplay loop. It’s fun, engaging, challenging but not impossible for even the most inept player. Tactics and builds are rewarded, though certain bosses really come down to exploiting weaknesses to have any real chance at winning. Story and art are also nice and help bring it up, though annoying designs and cheap difficulty will wear on some players.

[Editor’s Note: Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights was reviewed on PlayStation 4 and a copy was provided to us for review purposes.]