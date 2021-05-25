Saints Row: The Third Remastered launch trailer released

Deep Silver and developer Volition released today the launch trailer for Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series.

For players who have purchased the PS4 or Xbox One version of Saints Row: The Third, a free upgrade is available today. With the remastered version on current-gen consoles, players can look forward to a much better performance which is equivalent to a PC’s High settings.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Deep Silver:

Saints Row: The Third Remastered on [PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series] will allow players to experience the game running at greater performance settings; equivalent to the PC edition at High settings. Visually the game’s engine is now able to run at a much higher performance, bringing improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware. Frame rates are improved across Gen 9 consoles to offer the smoothest possible gameplay; players will be able to enjoy the game running at 60 frames per second and dynamic 4K resolution, keeping the action fluid. Xbox Series S owners get an additional option to enjoy the game in two modes that better cater for individual player preference. Play in either Performance Mode, which keeps the gameplay locked at 60 frames per second with a 1080 resolution, or Beauty Mode that locks the gameplay to standard 30 frames per second while employing an upscaled 4K resolution. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy Activities support, as well as a subtle signature Saints purple glow on the DualSense controller.

Check out the launch trailer below: