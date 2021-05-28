Rising Hell Review

As I’ve said before, right now roguelite games are rather popular. It makes sense, given they offer virtually unlimited replayability without a lot of time developing content. As a result, we’ve seen games do it right, wrong and some that even shows us how nice the genre can be. Rising Hell comes in with the high octane music you’d expect from Doom and all the nightmarish creatures you’d expect. With its own take on the genre, will it stand out or fall short?

Rising Hell has a very brief intrude that explains what lead to your circumstances. It gives players context, if you need it on ascending hell, but beyond that story takes a backseat. At most you’ll know named enemies are important, with anyone even vaguely familiar with religious text having some idea of why killing certain things are key to escape. But, realistically, Rising Hell is all about the gameplay.

Initially Rising Hell seems like an experience with a lot to see and do. There are three characters, each with their own builds and stats, followed by a handful of different weapons. The initial one doesn’t do anything, though unlockable ones offer a positive in exchange for a negative. Most of the starting ones are pretty manageable. Do more damage but take more trap damage or start with 90 percent health but have some cash. Playing will increase your level and in doing so, also expand your list of purchasable perks.

Once a weapon is selected, the journey begins. Almost immediately, Rising Hell starts to show its weak points. Each characters has a general way to play, so the initial character Arok is about using the same melee attacks tactfully, Zelos uses a long range weapon and Sydna utilizes short range explosives. They each have their own distinct advantage and disadvantage, with Arok being the hardest, though it doesn’t take long to master any of them.

For example, Sydna essentially has one attack. She throws an orb and it explodes shortly after. She does best when enemies are crowded, though her high damage makes it super easy to ignore most struggles. Zelos is about the same. You point him in a direction and he shoots. There doesn’t seem to be a way to change his direction, so line him up with a target and go to town.

This makes the initial slow levels feel a bit too easy. Odds are you’ll make it to the boss and either have the skills to actually defeat an enemy that shoots back and wants to kill you or learn from your death and come back stronger. Over time levels and enemies start to get some bite and there are certain optional paths that offer a challenge, though it’s a surprisingly straightforward experience. Most bosses either us a loop or have a good number of attacks that are easy to predict, dodge and punish.

Perhaps where Rising Hell misses the mark are the dynamic elements. What makes anything under the rogue umbrella great is having to make the most of your luck. Maybe it’s an overpowered build in Dead Cells, perhaps it’s 50 bombs in Spelunky, it doesn’t matter what, since a skilled player can still win with the best or worst build. Rising Hell opts out of this and outside of picking your character, weapon and occasional short lived buffs, it plays a stat game.

Instead of making Zelos have tracking bullets or turning his bullets into a laser, optional power ups include more health or extra damage. It will make the run easier or harder, yes, though it’s still essentially the same game. Even the variety of levels seem pretty minimal, though that might not be entirely fair, the game design feels so familiar, while probably being different, yet feels the same. It will still offer challenges and certain choices will help or hurt your run, it just isn’t to the same level as other titles.

Rising Hell Verdict

Overall, Rising Hell is good, it just isn’t particularly great. It’s the type of adventure you can play for an hour, have some fun and not worry too much. Sure, it won’t wow fans of the genre or anyone expecting a lot of depth but for a pick up and play game it does the trick fairly well.

[Editor’s Note: Rising Hell was reviewed on PlayStation 5 and a copy was provided to us for review purposes.]