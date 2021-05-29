Far Cry 6 release date unveiled

Ubisoft is pleased to reveal this week the release date for the much-awaited Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Fans of Far Cry can look forward to the much-awaited Far Cry 6 on October 7. It will feature an all-new revolution that focuses on Anton Castillo as he rose to power in the island nation of Yara.

Here’s an overview of the Far Cry 6, via Ubisoft:

Anton Castillo rose to power on the promise of restoring the once-prosperous island nation of Yara back to its former glory and plans to forge his vision of paradise by any means necessary. With his 13-year-old son Diego reluctantly following in his father’s bloody footsteps, Antón has the future of Yara clenched tightly in his hands.

Yara lies in the heart of the Caribbean, a tropical paradise frozen in time. Decades of economic sanctions have devastated the nation, leaving it impoverished and divided. While some Yarans follow Antón blindly, others are subjugated in the name of restoring paradise. As the brutality of his rule reaches a fever pitch, outrage boils over and the fire of insurrection ignites across the country.

In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Engage Antón’s regime in intense combat through lush jungles and decaying cities as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran swept up in the revolution. To even the odds against Castillo’s military, you’ll have to adopt the “resolver” philosophy of using what you have to make what you need, employing an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions to ignite a revolutionary movement that will burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.

Key Features

Ignite the Fight for Freedom

– Join the revolution and push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

– Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Choose to play Dani as a woman or man and immerse yourself in the journey of a military dropout turned guerrilla revolutionary.

– Meet a colorful cast of unforgettable characters throughout the rich world of Yara, from Juan Cortez, a jaded ex-KGB spy and his pet crocodile Guapo, to irresistible wiener dog Chorizo.

Yara Torn Apart

– Explore the most expansive Far Cry playground to date, and traverse across the jungles, beaches, and decaying urban landscapes of an entire island nation.

– For the first time in Far Cry, experience a whole island nation and its capital city of Esperanza under military lockdown. Take down Antón in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Antón’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets.

– From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to navigate a world under the grip of Antón Castillo’s regime. With Antón’s army controlling the air, roads and seas of Yara, use a sprawling network of hidden guerrilla paths from past revolutions which will lead you to shortcuts and all sorts of valuable intel and loot.

Become a Resolver Guerrilla

– Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Stay in the shadows and hit where it hurts the most while gathering soldiers and resources to help you in the fight against Antón Castillo’s regime.

– Embrace the Yaran culture of using what you have to make what you need by employing an arsenal of “resolver” weapons and tools crafted by your guerrilla mentor Juan Cortez. From a motorcycle engine powered minigun to a homing missile throwing backpack, push the “resolver” philosophy to the limit by inflicting chaos with everything you’ve got.

– No guerrilla should go in alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog no soldier can ignore. Or Guapo, Juan’s soldier-hungry pet crocodile.