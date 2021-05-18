Biomutant – Tribes Explained

In Biomutant there are three main story arcs: your characters backstory, the Tree of Life, and the ongoing tribe war. But what do we actually know about the tribes? Surprisingly, it’s a lot more than you may think.

Dark aura tribes want to let the world eaters DESTROY the Tree of life to cleanse the world and VANQUISH the other tribes. While light aura tribes want to UNITE the tribes and SAVE the Tree of Life by DEFEATING the Worldeaters.

Light Aura Tribe Leaders

Depending on which tribe you choose to align yourself with, it will decide which ending you get to the Tree of Life story arc. You can also switch allegiances and ally with a different Tribe simply by going to a Tribe Fort and talking with their Sifu (leader). Now, we don’t know if this is something that can be done at any time, or if there is a point of no return when fighting for one tribe against another. For example, the first two tribes you meet are the Jagni and the Myriad. These are rival tribes as the Jagni are dark aura oriented and the Myriad are light aura oriented. If you decide to ally with the Jagni tribe, the only options available when defeating the other tribes becomes Subdue or Vanquish. So, if we subdue the Myriad tribe, are we still able to switch sides, betray the Jagni, and help the Myriad rise to power? And if we can, is there a hard stop as to when we can no longer do this?

All Tribe Names Revealed

As you can see here, we now know the names of all six tribes: Myriad, Lotus, Ankati, Jagni, Netra, and Pichu. Granted this is taken from the 4-hour PewDiePie stream which was of an older build of the game, but I highly doubt much of this info will change. And while we know the names of each tribe, we’ve only confirmed information about the Jagni and the Myriad as these are the two tribes you meet in the first hours of the game.

Jagni Tribal Gear

Each tribe also has a specific tribal weapon, and specific tribal armor. Surprisingly enough, we’ve already seen all six tribal weapons as well. The Boomerang, the Shuriken, the Bow, the Staff, the Nanchuk, and the Hook and Chain. In one of the earlier trailers, we have seen all six of these weapons being demonstrated.

WEAPONS Now since the mutant demonstrating the Staff looks like the Jagni leader, and the Jagni Tribal weapon is the staff, AND the mutant demonstrating the Boomerang looks a lot like the Myriad leader, we can only assume that these are also the leaders of the other four tribes.

Shuriken Tribe Leader

In order to unlock these weapons, you must first decide to ally yourself with a tribe, and then proceed to take over outposts from rival tribes. After you take over the first outpost, you are rewarded with your tribe’s weapon, and after completely defeating a rival tribe, you acquire that tribe’s weapon.

Taking over a second outpost rewards you with your tribe’s gear or armor. Again, we’re not sure how this works if you decide to betray your current tribe and work in the other direction. We’ve also been able to confirm that Tribal Gear aka Armor is only unlocked by supporting a tribe. You cannot unlock a rival tribe’s armor by defeating them.

So, what do you guys think? Are you planning on going dark or light? Who’s your favorite tribe so far? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. And in case you missed it, check out the 20 Things We Know About Biomutant.