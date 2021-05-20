20 Things We Know About Biomutant

Originally announced back in 2017, Experiment 101 has been fairly quiet about their debut game, but with Biomutant being released into the wild later this month, the hype train has been picking up speed, and if you’re a fan of open world action RPG’s this game is shaping up to be a hidden gem that you won’t want to miss.

1. Who is Experiment 101?

This Swedish development studio was founded in 2015 by former Avalanche Studios employees, which you may recognize as the folks behind Just Cause franchise which, if you’re not familiar with it is just incredibly fun to play. In 2018, Studio head Stefen Ljungqvist stated that they had only 20 people including himself with no leads, no producers, and no directors, where everybody is a developer and everybody’s a gamer.

2. Character Creation

Biomutant is an action RPG and you get a taste of that right up front with their character creator. The two major choices you’ll have to make is Breed and Class. Now there are six different tribes in the world of Biomutant and there are six different breeds, so one could assume that each breed is directly relating to each tribe.

Breeds

Primals are nimble and dexterous at the cost of a lesser developed intellect. They have a lower intellect base stat with higher agility.

Dumdons who compensate the lack of mental prowess with physical strength have lower base intellect and higher strength.

Rex are apt in both physical and mental challenges.

Hyla is extremely tough and resilient.

Fip have a highly evolved mind so they’re perfect if you want to be a heavy magic or Psionic users. They seem to have lower base Vitality and Strength so maybe avoid melee fights early game if you choose this breed.

Murgel is gonna be your smooth talker if you prefer diplomacy or bartering as you can clearly see their base Charisma gets a big boost.

Once you pick a breed, you then use a circular slider bar to mutate your character to adjust their base stats to whatever you want which will in turn change your character’s physical appearance accordingly.

Next, using the same circular slider, you can choose your base resistance to help with survivability in the different biomes of the Biomutant world. Heat, Cold, Radioactivity, and Biohazard resistances are all on the table. After choosing your resistance, you then get to customize your fur by choosing a fur pattern as well as primary and secondary fur colors.

Finally, we have Class choices. Now it seems that the only major differences between the classes are the abilities you can start with. So for those of you worried about the Mercenary class that’s locked behind the pre-order, THQ Nordic also confirmed that the skills and perks that the Mercenary gets from the start of the game are will be unlockable just by playing the game. As for the Classes and perks you get normally:

Classes

Dead-eye has the Perfect Reload ability which is basically an instant reload for ranged weapons with the next magazine dealing an extra 20% damage

Commando has the Fury ability which makes ranged weapon attacks deal a flat 10% more damage

Psi-Freak has two starting abilities: Spark Ball which is a ranged psionic attack, and Megamind which increases your Ki-Energy Regen by 20%

Saboteur also starts with two abilities: Twin Silver Grip aka Melee Dual Wielding, and Hypergenetic which reduced the energy cost of Dodging by 20%

Sentinel has Toughness which just increases your base armor by 10.

3. Barber

Now, if you made a mistake and hate the color or pattern of your fur once you get out there into the world, fret not! Simply find the Barber named Trim and you can change your fur at any time.

4. RPG Elements

As we’ve already seen in the Character Creator, there are stats. Vitality affects health and armor. Strength affects melee damage. Intellect affects power, ki energy, and energy regen. Charisma affects bartering. Agility affects movement speed, and Luck affects crit chance and loot chance. There are levels, and while we don’t know what the level cap is, we do know it’s at least 50. There are plenty of objectives and side quests, pretty much everything we’ve come to expect from open world action RPGs. Art & Creative Director Stefan Ljungqvist, has confirmed that, while there are character based perks, weapon skills, and combo moves, Biomutant won’t have a skill tree per se, that players will decide what to unlock and in what order.

5. Story

Experiment 101 has been tight lipped on any real details about the story in Biomutant, but they did confirm that there are three different story arcs that progress at the players discretion: your character’s backstory, a tribe war, and the Tree of Life.

Biomutant takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which World Eater monsters are destroying the Tree of Life , and it’s your job to stop them or not depending on if you actually want to save the world.

, and it’s your job to stop them or not depending on if you actually want to save the world. At the same time, there are 6 different tribes fighting a territory war. When you complete the story for each tribe, they reward you with their special ability.

fighting a territory war. When you complete the story for each tribe, they reward you with their special ability. As far as your character’s story, not much has been said other than the fact that the guy chasing your character in the first trailer is the main antagonist that will have to be contended with throughout the entirety of the game.

6. World Eater Bosses

The Tree of Life is dying. To save it, you have to travel to the ends of each of it’s roots to deal with the World Eater that’s doing whatever it’s doing to kill the Tree. It looks like we’ve already seen 4 of the World Bosses and according to this shot, it looks like there are 5 roots extending from the Tree of Life. Hopefully that means there is still one boss we haven’t seen yet.

7. Bullet Time

While we’re not sure exactly how this ability is unlocked, or if it even needs to be unlocked, we can clearly see that Bullet Time is a thing in the world of Biomutant.

8. Puzzles

While we don’t know how many different kinds of puzzles there are, nor do we know how difficult they can get, we know that there is at least one type of puzzle.

9. Open World Map Size

Biomutant is an open world game, with vastly different regions and biomes to explore, each with their own challenges in the form of different enemies and environmental obstacles to overcome. Biomutant has been confirmed to be an 8x8km open world which is 64km2, and for those of you who think that’s small, consider this: Ghost of Tsushima is only 28km2, Red Dead Redemption is 40km2, Farcry 5 is only 60km2, and Breath of the Wild is 72km2.

10. Mounts

With a map as large as this, it’s only natural to have other ways to travel. So far, we’ve seen several different types of mounts, from land mounts to air mounts, to water mounts. Now whether or not you can tame random animals in the wild like we did in Breath of the Wild remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, there’s plenty of ways to travel in style.

11. Traversal

Speaking of travelling in style, we’ve also seen a couple of different ways to travel on foot. From wall climbing, to swimming, to gliding, to hovering, it seems there will be plenty of areas that will be blocked off until we unlock the abilities to traverse the land in these different ways.

12. Crafting

What’s an RPG without crafting right? Well as you explore the world of Biomutant, you’ll be able to collect different crafting pieces that can be put together to create different weapons. Back in 2018 at the PC Gaming Weekender, it was claimed that over 550 thousand combinations were possible. Now what determines the difference from one combination to another, well that’s another matter entirely.

13. Loot

The one term we haven’t heard tossed around when it comes to Biomutant is “Looter Shooter” which is surprising given the amount of loot we’ve seen. Each piece of gear has Rarity, Quality, and Material ratings. Rarity and Quality are a given, but we don’t really know what roll the different types of material will play in Biomutant. Maybe we’ll be able to dismantle gear to get the material from it then use that material for crafting and upgrades.

14. Photo Mode

Yes, Biomutant will have a Photo mode. We haven’t seen a deep dive on the actual Photo Mode yet so we have no clue as to how robust it is just yet.

15. Multiplayer

Biomutant is a single player experience. There will be no multiplayer feature in this one.

16. Consumables

Consumables can be used mid-combat from a consumables wheel. So far, we have seen health packs, adrenaline shots, as well as energy packs. You can set up to six consumable favorites, which means there will be plenty more than what we’ve already seen.

17. Automatons

These guys are little helpers that you can collect throughout the world. They can be used to go into areas that you can’t reach. Apparently, they can find loot, and even pickup quests for you. Not much is known about automatons. We’ll see just how helpful they are.

18. Omnipresent Narrator

Biomutant only has one voice-actor, a single omnipresent narrator that speaks for all the fury friends and enemies alike. We’re not sure how much of the story will be told through simple gestures and facial expressions, like the Lego games of old. We hope the narrator is as entertaining as the guy from Little Big Planet.

19. Aura

Biomutant has a sort of morality system, called Auras. We are told that the tribes of Biomutant will respond differently to your character depending on their Aura. Some tribes want to save the World Tree. Some tribes want to destroy it. And depending on the tribe’s Aura, they will respond differently to yours.

20. Release Date

Biomutant is right around the corner, and we won’t have to wait much longer as it comes out on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.

And that’s it! Guys May 25th is right around the corner. Are you excited for Biomutant? Do you have any plans for what kind of character you’re going to build? Let us know in the comments below!