The Binding of Isaac: Repentance announced for consoles

Nicalis announced today that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be released for consoles in Q3 2021.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be released for PS5, PS4, and Switch sometime later in 2021. It is now available for pre-order via the Nicalis Store. Both physical and digital editions will be available when it launches later this year. As for the PC version, it will be available via Steam on March 1.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nicalis:

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance takes the Isaac series to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the tear-shooting toddler descends deeper into the basement for his most incredible challenges yet. Isaac’s new quest takes him to unknown places he’s never been, filled with horrible new enemies and bosses, weapon combos you’ve never synergized before and items he’s never seen… unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares! The unforgettable “final” chapter in the award-winning Binding of Isaac saga, Repentance is packed with hundreds of insane new features and secret surprises that will delight both longtime fans and new players alike. With new playable characters, a new alternate path with new chapters, a new final boss and THOUSANDS OF HOURS of new gameplay, it’s the ultimate twin-stick shooter / roguelike—a modern classic that you may never stop playing! – A full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending.

– True cooperative play for up to four players.

– An impossible number of balance changes, visual and gameplay updates and fixes.

– Over 130 new items (over 700 items in total).

– Many new item combinations with logical effects, new visuals and mechanics.

– Two new playable characters.

– Seven new challenges and over 5,000 new room designs.

– Surprises galore!

Check out the new trailer below: