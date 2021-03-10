Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Revealed

A new TMNT video game has now been announced called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.



This new game is a sequel to the fun NES game called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.



The game features four player co-op as players can play as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. It also features old-school 2D graphics.



One of the best features of the game is that it still includes the catchy theme song we all know and love.



To know more about the game, you can read the press release details posted down below.



“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design.



With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X. “

The game will be out in the near future for both PC and consoles. Check out the trailer below for more.



