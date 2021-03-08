Step Up your Game with Some Deals from HELM Audio and XGIMI

With so many people getting tired of their current set up, both HELM Audio and XGIMI are offering some solid deals to improve the experience.

Right now HELM Audio is offering their DB12 AAAMP inline amp for just $140 with coupon code DB12$60. If you haven’t read our review of DB12 AAAMP it’s a nice addition to pretty much any audio set up. The wire attachment is perfect for boosting your Switch sound on the go or just use it to make the most of your PlayStation or Xbox at home.

If you’re not looking to upgrade your audio, XGIMI has some new sales that are valid only for Women’s Day.

First we have the MoGo Pro which boasts 1080p picture, 300 lumens, Android TV, Harman-Kardon sound, Chromecast, voice controls via Google Assistant and four hour battery life. If picture quality is extremely important, you can step up to the Halo and get 800 lumens, along with HDR. Both units also support four-point Keystone correction, meaning even if you put it to the side, it will adjust to give you the intended picture.

Those interested will be able to get MoGo Pro for $466.65 (MSRP $550) with promo code 202102HWD. And those looking for a bit more can snag Halo for $679.15 (MSRP $800) with the same 202102HWD promo code. Both projectors also qualify for a free copy of Daymare: 1998 PC Edition, while supplies last, just keep in mind you need to contact support following your purchase to get the code.