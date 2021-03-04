Sony To Stop Video Rentals And Purchases On PlayStation

There is some bad news for PlayStation users that use the video rentals and purchases online. Sony is discontinuing the service later this year.

As you may know already, you can watch movies and TV shows by going to the PlayStation Store. Sony will stop this later this year.



Sony announced it will discontinue the service on the PlayStation Blog. You can read the full announcement below.

“At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.“

It’s possible Sony is ditching it since most people use streaming services like Netflix or Disney+.