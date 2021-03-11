Lots of Bethesda Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Now that Microsoft has officially acquired Bethesda for billions of dollars, their games will be on Xbox Game Pass.



Many of Bethesda’s best ever games will be on Xbox Game Pass on March 12th, 2021. They will be added to the service at no extra cost!



Aside from Xbox consoles, Game Pass is also available for you to play on PC as well as various platforms on the cloud. You can check out the full list of games below.

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

DOOM (1993) (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

DOOM II (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 3 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 64 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

DOOM Eternal (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Xbox, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Xbox)

The Evil Within (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox)

Prey (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

RAGE 2 (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox, PC, Cloud)

More Bethesda games will be released on Game Pass in the near future. Reports suggest Microsoft could secure some big console exclusives.