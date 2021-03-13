Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to PC via BattleNet

Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced today that Crash Bandicoot 4 will be coming to PC via BattleNet on March 26 for $39.99.

Additionally, Crash Bandicoot 4 is available today for PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. For those who have bought the PS4 or Xbox One, a free upgrade will be available today.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Activision:

It’s About Time—for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. – New Adventure – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time delivers a brand new installment into the franchise, picking up after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

– New Powers – Discover the four Quantum Masks, powerful protectors of time and space. Bend the rules of reality to slow down time, phase platforms in and out of existence, flip your world upside down, and more on your journey to restore order to the multiverse.

– New N. Sanity – Play not only as Crash and Coco, but learn new moves with Dingodile, Tawna, and Dr. Neo Cortex himself. Unlock Alternate Timelines, Flashback Tapes, and N. Verted levels for loads of new challenges. Earn gems to unlock dozens of cosmetic skins and flex those fashion muscles.

– Totally Tubular Skins – Show off Crash and Coco’s radical roots with the Totally Tubular Skins, included with purchase of the game. (Available upon completion of the second level.)

Check out the new trailer below: