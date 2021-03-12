Aragami 2 delayed

Lince Works announced today that Aragami 2 has been delayed and will not make its previously planned early 2021 release window.

Aragami 2 will now be released sometime in Q3 2021. The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The reason behind the delay is bug fixing, and polishing for the next-gen consoles.

Here’s the full statement by Lince Works in regards to Aragami 2 being delayed: