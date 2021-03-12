Aragami 2 delayed

Lince Works announced today that Aragami 2 has been delayed and will not make its previously planned early 2021 release window.
Aragami 2 will now be released sometime in Q3 2021. The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The reason behind the delay is bug fixing, and polishing for the next-gen consoles.
Here’s the full statement by Lince Works in regards to Aragami 2 being delayed:
We have important news about the launch of Aragami 2, scheduled for early 2021. As you may have noticed, “early 2021” is coming to an end…
Right now the game is finished and playable from start to finish, but there is still a lot of work to do. This mainly includes bug fixing and polishing, especially in its version for new generation consoles. Aragami 2 is a much more ambitious game than its predecessor and that is why we are working hard to bring you the best gaming experience possible.
For that reason we have decided to move the release of Aragami 2 to Q3 2021.
We will keep you updated on any other major development changes, as well as the final release date as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your understanding and support during all this time.
—Lince Works Team