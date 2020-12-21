Holiday Gift Guide 2020 – Last Minute Ideas and Suggestions

For one reason or another, I think most people are going to remember 2020. It started fine, had a rough patch and then snowballed for their ending with what has easily been the most stressful holiday season I have ever experienced. Normally we would’ve capped off this year with a series of guides, not unlike our PlayStation 5 gift guide but unfortunately that did not happen. However, for anyone looking for ideas or possibly suggestions on what to likely use gift cards on, you can find our last minute gift ideas below.

Editor’s Note: For simplicity, instead of listing every product from a company, only the main suggestion is listed.

Gaming Headsets

HyperX – Cloud Orbit S

It goes without saying, there is a reason why HyperX is the top selling gaming headset in the US. They make a model for practically anyone, feature amazing bang for your buck, all in a very durable headset. Out of all the options, the Cloud Orbit S is a cut above, due to the inclusion of Waves Nx technology, adding another level of immersion, along with fantastic sound regardless of source.

Audeze – Penrose

While we were not able to experience Audeze new wireless gaming headset, Penrose looks to be a competitive option in the high end wireless headset space. Given their commitment to quality, resulting in them having two of our highest reviewed headsets, along with countless fans for their audio quality, they might just be the high end wireless gaming headset for those who want sound above all else.

LucidSound – LS50X

Last year when we included the LS50X we did not hear them outside of a very brief showing at E3, but we were impressed by LucidSound’s overall function. These are sleek headsets that simple to understand, with good sound and tons of features. And, best of all, they’re designed to work with Xbox wirelessly. For one reason or another, a lot of options wireless options simply don’t exist for Xbox, so seeing a unique option that really stands out there in price, quality and, to be perfectly honest look, makes them the best headset for anyone who prefers Xbox over PC or PlayStation.

Astro Gaming – A20

With Astro’s second generation of the A20 headset they attempted to simplify the ongoing question of what you wanted to compromise. Even if you decide to buy a wireless Xbox or PlayStation headset, typically there is some way to connect it to the other console via some kind of wire. This defeats a huge part of the wireless component, so building a headset that can connect to interchangeable dongles is not just smart, it’s extremely simple. While we will likely see higher end options that simplify it in the future, those looking for a basic wireless headset that can work on either platform finally has an option.

EPOS – GSP 602

Generally speaking, two things are true for gaming headsets. They feature a very specific sound profile designed to bring out specific sounds at the expense of others and most are black with maybe red, blue for PlayStation or green for Xbox with a white pair here and there. EPOS saw this and made GSP 602 a little different. We start by having a rather unique sound. It’s very flat, something that won’t appeal to everyone but helps the idea is to not have one sound overtake another, which it does a good job of. From there, the navy and orange colorway has a classic feel that will turn heads. In fact, out of every headset we’ve reviewed, it has been the second most commonly asked about headset.

Gaming Peripherals

HyperX – SoloCast Mic

Among the many changes we saw with COVID-19 was a rise in webcams and mics, with a lot of people using it as an excuse to build up a streaming set up. While we love the QuadCast for anyone looking for a more expressive set up, the SoloCast is a really strong product. Not only is it small, captures better quality vocals and is set up with streaming in line, the stand is very functional. With the ability to turn, easily remove and mount directly built in, it’s honestly a great mic for anyone starting out or want to keep things simple.

MOVO – UM700 Mic

While we’re still working on our review, it’s hard to deny the MOVO UM700 is a well-made product, great for both gaming and home office use. With multiple different polar patterns it can be used for streaming or having a conference call with the turn of a dial. With a heavy weight and cold metal feel, it feels like a product built to last, with practically everything you could want included in the box.

HyperX – Alloy Elite 2 Keyboard

Over the years gaming keyboards have moved past performance, commonly resulting in them being mechanical in nature, to including all kinds of neat features like RGB backlighting. HyperX wanted to make their second take on their flagship Elite model one that is a compelling choice. Starting with pudding keycaps, allowing the backlighting to really stand out, along with a sleek look and media keys, it stands out in all the right ways. HyperX also included their red switches, making it a good choice for either gaming or your home office.

AUKEY – CB-H6S Dock

Having used more than a few of AUKEY’s wide range of accessories, it’s easy to recommend them to anyone looking to expand their system. Be it their mousepad, basic gaming keyboard or power management, there is a lot of options. With gaming quickly becoming a more intensive and accessory driven hobby, something like their CB-H6S dock is something of a necessity. Not only does it potentially clean up your wires, it allows so many devices to be connected that you never need to consider what or how to get it all to work.

Mobile Edge – CORE Gaming Backpack

When it comes to travel, Mobile Edge offers a lot of interesting designs that are meant to please a wide number of people. They boast dedicated pockets for practically anything you could want, along with tons of separation and thought. Their gaming line up takes this further by adding a number of thoughtfully crafted additions, perfect for anyone looking to take their hobby on the go.

Wildcard

Schiit – AMP/DAC

There are a lot of ways to improve sound besides buying better headphones. One of the simplest investments is getting a DAC to improve the sound and an amplifier to get the most of your headphones. Having used my Modius and Magnius extensively, with a number of different reviews, they’re a must for anyone looking to get more sound quality without compromising.

HELM Audio – DB12 AAAMP

While I listed Schiit first, HELM Audio makes things a lot easier with their DB12 AAAMP. Instead of relying on large hardware, which won’t work with every set up, this just plugs into your controller or Switch and then you connect your headphones for better sound. Best of all, it pairs nicely with their BOLT, making it easy to make the most of your phone and game consoles sound.

1More – True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones

It’s hard to question the rise of true wireless headphones. Every company has their own take on the concept, each with distinct positives and negatives but very few have as robust an offering as 1More. Not only do they sound great on the go, complete with active noise cancellation and THX certification, the metal covered case looks fantastic and feels like a premium product. They also boast wireless charging and can get two hours of use with just 15 minutes. Add in a wonderful holiday sale and it’s hard to say no.