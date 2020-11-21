Audeze, HyperX, Aukey, Movo, and More Reveal Holiday Deals

Like a lot of hobbies, gaming is an expensive one. Besides consoles and games, there are parts, accessories and more that help increase the cost. This can make it difficult to get everything you need, which is why deals are so important. And, with so many people working from home and looking to build an audience, Audeze, HyperX, Aukey and more have some exciting deals this holiday season.

Audeze

It’s no secret that Audeze makes fantastic headsets, so much so that they hold the highest in-ear and over ear headset scores on Just Push Start. And, starting on Nov. 23 until Dec. 4, they’re offering 25 percent off Mobius and LCD-1 headsets.

Anyone looking for an amazing gaming headset shouldn’t look any further than Mobius. Featuring WavesNx 3D surround sound, something that is invaluable for VR owners, and Audeze’s amazing drivers. As for LCD-1, this impressive headset is extremely versatile and offers impressive performance that is hard to match at its MSRP, making the discounted price even more of a deal.

HyperX

There is no question HyperX is a well known brand in the gaming community and they’re offering some good deals on a number of their products. Some standout deals include Cloud Orbit S, another headset with WavesNx built in, for only $230, Alloy Elite 2, their top end gaming keyboard that comes with pudding keycaps preinstalled, for $110 and Cloud Mix is down to just $140.

Aukey

Those looking for accessories or some simple gifts look no further than Aukey’s Black Friday sale. While their deals won’t go live until Nov. 26, their 1080 webcam will be dropping to $30, power banks starting at $11, plenty of wireless chargers and even some docking stations that would go perfectly with an Xbox Series or PlayStation 5 console.

Movo

This holiday season, Movo is looking to make it easier to start a channel and capture your memories on the go with 25 percent off a number of items including microphones and tripods.

1More

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 4, 1More is offering up to 60 percent off site wide. This includes their Spearhead VRX headset for just $100 and their amazing THX certified true wireless headphones at an extremely affordable $140.

HELM Audio

Right now HELM Audio hasn’t revealed too much about their plans, but you can save $35 on the DB12 AAAMP by using coupon code AMP$35OFF. This handy dongle supports THX AAA, amplifies sound and even includes a bass boost mode. Best of all, it’s one of the easiest ways to improve your audio on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 without getting into a far more complicated set up.