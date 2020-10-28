Ghostrunner for Switch delayed till next month

Available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

505 Games and All In! Games announced today that Ghostrunner for Switch will not be going to be released today as planned and will be released instead sometime in November.

For the other versions like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store, Ghostrunner is available today.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Ghostrunner is a hardcore first-person perspective slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly. Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.

Check out below the launch trailer for Ghostrunner: