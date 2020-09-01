Fall Guys raises $1M for gamers’ charity SpecialEffect

Devolver Digital’s latest game Fall Guys has seen huge success since the game’s release on August 4th. Less than two weeks after it’s release, in a response to the mass number of brands reaching out to them trying to strike a deal to get their branding in the game, Devolver Digital posted the following Tweet:

🔥 BATTLE OF THE BRANDS 🔥



The thirst from brands has been unreal… so we're turning it into something positive!



Prize: Your brand inside Fall Guys as a costume!



👉 To enter:

Reply to this tweet with the highest amount of money you would be willing to donate to @SpecialEffect — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

The online auction resulted in a bidding war that included some of the video game community’s most popular streamers. The highest bid was a combined donation of $1M by @MrBeastYT, @Ninja, @G2esports and @aimlab.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆



THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT



With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect



Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

The winners have also announced that they will be organizing a live stream event in support of the charity. No information about when the live stream will take place is currently available.

We’re blown away. A huge thank you to @MrBeastYT, @Ninja, @G2esports and @aimlab for their amazing generosity, and to Mediatonic and Devolver Digital for this unique initiative. When the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions hit earlier this year, the charity was facing a significant reduction in funding income due, in part, to many of its key fundraising events being cancelled or postponed. As a charity that doesn’t charge for its services, this donation will be invaluable in helping to make up for that shortfall. It will enable us to continue an uninterrupted service for the many people with severe physical disabilities and developers around the world who are asking for our help in ever greater numbers year on year. What’s more, the demands on our services are rising even more rapidly as a result of the auction itself. Bring it on! Dr Mick Donegan, Founder and CEO of SpecialEffect

The donation will boost all aspects of the charity’s work. This includes developing a range of resources for accessible gaming such as EyeMine, a utility for playing Minecraft with eye-control. The charity also provides support and advice for software development. They have helped studios such as EA, Playground Games, DoubleFine, and Rare to make games more accessible.