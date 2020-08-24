Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed today that the Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those who will be getting an Xbox Series X this November, it will also be released when the console launches. As for the PlayStation 5, it will be released at a later date.

Additionally, Sega also released a trailer dubbed as, “How Will You Rise?”the new trailer takes players on a journey through the streets of Yokohama, Japan, the new setting for Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In the video, we see Ichiban Kasuga, the first main new protagonist in the history of the mainline Yakuza series, alongside some of his loyal party members, Nanba, Saeko, and Adachi, as they swap between just a few of the 20+ unique Jobs available throughout the game. In what can only be described as a meta worldview, Ichiban envisions himself the lead character in an RPG and his ensuing skirmishes take on the form of turn-based battles. If you’ve ever wanted to don a chef’s hat and sprinkle enemies with a dash of pepper to finish them off in style, we’re happy to say that no game other than Yakuza: Like a Dragon will offer you that experience.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Rise Like a Dragon Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most. Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be. Level Up from Underdog to Dragon in Dynamic RPG Combat Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, using the battlefield as your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, signs, and everything else at your disposal to clean up the streets! Enter the Underworld Playground When you’re not busy bashing heads, relax by hitting up the local arcade for some classic Sega games, compete with locals in a no holds barred go-kart race around Yokohama, complete 50 unique substories, or just take in the scenery of a modern-day Japanese city. There’s always something new around the corner.

Check out the new trailer below: