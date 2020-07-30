Nioh 2 version 1.11 update now live

The Tengu's Disciple DLC available today as well; patch notes detailed

Team Ninja released today the latest Nioh 2 version 1.11 update and downloadable content “The Tengu’s Disciple” for the PlayStation 4.

The latest update features various adjustments, and bug fixes, as well as the new DLC content. Fans of Nioh 2 can pick up The Tengu’s Disciple for only $9.99, or the Nioh 2 Season Pass for $19.99 which includes access to all three post-launch add-on packs.

Here are the Nioh 2 version 1.11 patch notes below:

Additional Content: “The Tengu’s Disciple”

*The additional content, “The Tengu’s Disciple,” will be available for purchase.

The new story, “The Tengu’s Disciple,” has been added. (Completion of the Noh 2 main story is required to play “The Tengu’s Disciple.”)

New weapon “Splitstaff” has been added. (Can be obtained from the very start.)

Hardest Difficulty is now available.

Difficulty setting “Dream of the Demon.” “Dream of the Demon” can be unlocked I completing “Dream of the Strong.” In “Dream of the Demon” there are more powerful items / soul cores / scrolls to be obtained, player max level increase, and the limit of the + values in soul matching have also increased.

New Yokai and Soul Cores have been added.

New Guardian Spirits have been added.

New Weapons and Armor have been added.

New Art of Combat skills have been added.

New Gestures and Transformations have been added.

New Trophies, Titles, and Play Records have been added.

New special effects and set bonuses for equipment can have been added to the new difficulty “Dream of Demon.”

Free Update

A new feature, “Demon Parade Picture Scroll,” has been added. Demon Parade Picture Scrolls can be dropped from enemies defeated in missions set to difficulties “Dream of the strong” and above. You can play Picture Scroll Missions using Demon Parade Picture Scrolls. Upon clearing the mission, Demon Parade Picture Scrolls can be equipped, making it possible to become stronger than before. Demon Parade Picture Scrolls are not only dropped by enemies, but can also be acquired from other users through multiplayer mode and Bloody Graves. Picture Scroll Missions can be played with others through Expedition mode.

New Ninja Skills and Onmyo Magic Skills have been added.

New character creation options for hairstyles, facial markings, and body markings have been added, along with a setting for the bathing action.

Enhanced Features

Added the ability to continue from the last shrine that was activated on a failed Expedition.

Increased Inventory capacity from 500 to 600.

Added automatic replenishment of arrows, rifle ammunition, and hand cannon ammunition from the warehouse after a death or when praying at a shrine.

Added an auto-purchase function to the “Kodama Bazaar” at the shrines. When an item is reserved, it will automatically consume your divine rice and purchase the item after you die or when praying at a shrine. However, priority is given to restocking from the warehouse.

Expanded “Character Creation Code List” in Appearance to show “Times Used.”

Expanded the Blacksmith’s Refashioning service to show a before and after of the weapon’s equipped appearance.

Added a function that allows you to replay the voice of an obtained Soul Core in the Yokai Illustrations.

Added “by Attunement Cost” to the available sorting options in the “Soul Core” tab on the items screen.

Added an explanation of Yokai Abilities to the details screen of Soul Cores.

Added “Weapon” and “Armor” tabs to Soul Matching when selecting materials.

Added “Weapon” and “Armor” tabs to Soul Matching when selecting materials. Made it possible to transfer Soul Cores to the warehouse using the “Manage Soul Cores” option at the Starting Point Shrine.

Made a quality of life improvement so that you can also hold down the key to scroll within the “Tools” tab.

It is now possible to select the parameter to prioritize after selecting “recommended placement” in the Tea Utensils section of the Remodel Hut feature.

Added the following functionalities to Photo Mode. Added the option to assign commands to the left and right-hand sides of the touch pad in the “Shortcut Settings.” Added the option to “show dropped items” in Photo Mode (this also applies to Amrita). Instead of the Triangle button, the Photo Mode camera settings can now be accessed from the Settings tab. While in multiplayer mode, an icon will now be displayed when another player is using Photo Mode. Made changes so that the on / off settings for “Blur” in Photo Mode will take priority even if “Blur” is activated in-game.

Added the following functionalities to Photo Mode. Introduced a quality of life change so that when offline, the game will now pause in the background if the PS4’s home screen is open. (Caution: This functionality will not take effect while online or when matching with a summoned Visitor.)

Balance Adjustments

Yokai Shift Related Balance Changes Below are the changes related to the increase / decrease of the Yokai Shift gauge while in Yokai Shift: Slightly reduced gauge consumption in relation to the passage of time, attacks, evasions, successful defenses, and Guardian Spirit Skills. Landing a Burst Counter or performing a successful grapple will refill the gauge. In Brute Yokai Shift, the gauge will refill when “Fang Break” or an attack performed by holding Triangle hits. In Feral Yokai Shift, the gauge will refill when some of the quick attacks or an attack performed by holding Triangle hits. In Phantom Yokai Shift, the gauge will refill when “Blood Moon – Yin / Yang” or an attack performed by holding Triangle hits. Adjusted the ease of accumulation, and the recovery limit for the Yokai Ability Gauge in accordance with the changes made to the filling and depletion of the Yokai Shift Gauge. In Feral Yokai Shift, successfully evading an enemy’s attacks will now generate Amrita. Guardian Spirit and Soul Core special effects will now remain active after the end of the Yokai Shift and until the Amrita Gauge begins to accumulate. Adjusted the movement which occurs when pressing the Change Stance button after having hit and warped towards an enemy with “Blood Moon.” The Sentience Gauge and Awakened State of yokai weapons will no longer increase or be depleted while Yokai Shift.

Difficulty Level Related Adjustments The health and power of enemies will increase when there is a summoned Visitor present. Adjusted the early missions of “Dream of the Samurai” to strengthen the level sync applied against the player(s).

Player Action Related Adjustments Increased the power of Guardian Spirit skills. Buffed the Ki damage of Guardian Spirit “Mizuchi’s” attack towards humans, and changed the hit reactions of humans hit by the skill. Made changes so that the attack damage and Ki damage of Yokai Abilities will no longer be adjusted according to the equipped weapons stats (slashing damage / striking damage). Made adjustments to the Odachi Active Skill, Swirling Snow, so that the player is not staggered mid-attack if their Toughness is high enough. Changed the reaction of the attacked party when hit with Spear Flourish. Added charge capability to the below Active Skills: Sword Active Skills, True and Through, and Tiger Sprint. Spear Active Skill, Twisting Spear. Odachi Active Skill, Devastating Rush. Tonfa Active Skill, Urgency, and Focused Strike. The Break stat for the following Yokai Abilities has been decreased: Nurikabe Yoki Mitsume Yazura Mezuki Gozuki Gyuki Yatsu-no-Kami Daidara Bocchi

Enemy and Ally Related Adjustments Ally NPCs will attack more frequently during battle. Adjusted Honda Tadakatsu’s earthquake-causing attack so that it is harder to hit midair. Reduced the effectiveness of Saito Toshimitsu’s Attack enhancing effect. Adjusted the duration of the telegraphing effect for some of Gamo Ujisato’s Burst Attacks. The Aberrant Soldier’s flying arm attacks can now be reflected by the effects of the Gust Talisman, Arrowproof Amulet, and the switchglaive Active Skill, Whirling Blade. Adjusted the overall resistances of human enemies towards some yokai abilities. Kato Danzo’s Shadow Art, Flaming Heron, can now be blocked with the Active Skill, Undaunted. When an attack is blocked by Hachisuka Koroku’s shell, a special effect will appear and a status ailment will accumulate on Koroku.

Effect and Status Ailment Related Adjustments Nerfed the “Melee Damage vs. Poisoned Enemies” effect granted to Accessories. Some equipment’s fixed special effects have been buffed to increase in performance according to the item level. The status enhancement “Increased Attack’ granted by the Guardian Spirit, Tengen Kujaku, has been changed to stack with other “Increased Attack” effects, and in turn has its own potency lowered. The status enhancement “Increased Defense” granted by the Active Skill, “The Adamantine,” and the Guardian Spirit “Tengen Kujaku” can now stack with other “Increased Defense” effects. Changed the bebavior of the status enhancement “Increased Attack,” and the status ailment “Reduced Attack” to a change based on a physical damage multiplier instead of a change in Attack, and adjusted the potency of the effect. Changed the bebavior of the status enhancement “Increased Defense” and the status ailment “Reduced Defense” to a change based on physical damage multiplier instead of a change in Defense, and adjusted the potency of the effect. Removed the ruling preventing the performance of Yokai Shifts and Yokai Abilities, and halting the recovery of Anima when afflicted with Purity. The special effects related to Melee Combat now also apply to hatchet attacks. The effect “Piercing Projectiles’ has been changed to explode multiple times when applied to hand cannons. Adjusted some of the special effects granted to Soul Cores: Item Drop Rate vs. Yokai Equipment Drop Rate vs. Yokai The effects of “Auto-Recovery (Critical),” and the Rejuvenation Talisman will no longer stack. Increased the Anima bonus for the special effects, “Anima Bonus (Enemy Scorched / Saturated / Corrupted / Poisoned).” Decreased the chance of nullifying damage with the Soul Core special effect “Nullify Damage (Yokai Shift).” Special effects activated by grapple will also be activated by the following grapples: Dragon Fang Dragon Claw Dragon Horn Merciless Barrage When a fire arrow from the Skeleton Warrior Yokai Ability hits an enemy, the special effect related to hitting with ranged weapons will now be activated. Decreased the growth rate of the Honda clan’s crest protection “Active Skill Damage” to match the growth rate of other clans’ Active Skill damage buffs. Increased Crest Protection values for the following clans: Oda, Tokugawa, Toyotomi, Sanada, Ishida, Otani, Azai, Maeda, Tachibana, Kikkawa, Otomo, Shibata, Hojo, Takeda, Kitabatake, Murakami, Niwa, Ashikaga, Ukita, Asakura, Sho, Ikeda, and Araki.

Other Adjustments The auto-start count down timer for Expeditions will now begin when a player has declared that their preparations are complete. Silabar Ingots can no longer be used at the Training Ground. When learning an Art of Combat skill, it will no longer override a slot to which an Active Skill is already set. Locked items can now be selected in the “Temper” and “Remodel sections of the Blacksmith. The sorting settings for each screen can now be divided into three categories “stackable items,” “unstackable items,” and “Favorites.” Changed the sort order of the Skill List on the “Learn Skills” screen. Changed the sort order of the Onmyo magic skills on the “Ready Jutsu” screen. Changed the sort order of the Infernal Oni-bi Soul Core when sorted by type on the “Soul Core” screen. The skill videos will be played automatically.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where sometimes a “Final Blow” would pass over a downed enemy and not hit when performed with a spear.

Fixed an issue where particular actions with the Spear would alter stances when Myatic Art “Fluidity” was set.

Fixed an issue where human enemies were not able to guard during Spear Active Skill “Spear Flourish” when hit.

Fixed an issue where enemy could not be thrown when their Ki was zero with Axe Active Skill, “Cloud Crush.”

Fixed an issue where Kusarigama Active Skill, Renegade Dragon will not hit in a particular circumstance.

Fixed an issue where the player could not evade to rear left in a particular circumstance when Kusarigama is equipped.

Fixed an issue where weapons could be changed during the Kusarigoma Active Skill, Serpent Strike.

Fixed an issue where amount of Ki damage of the Tonfo Active Skill, “Three Wars Kata,” was less than expected.

Fixed an issue where some Hatchet attacks would rarely hit the enemy’s weak point.

Fixed an issue, when equipped with a Hatchet, where attacking soon after stance change during evasion would cancel the stance change.

Fixed an issue where a meaningless active skill customization could be applied to Hatchet skill, “All Ablaze.”

Fixed an issue while in yokai shift if the player tried to dash in a direction opposite of where they were moving during certain circumstances, the transition to the next movement action would be slowed.

Fixed an issue where a Burst Counter would increase accumulation of elemental effects even though the attack did not hit.

Fixed an issue where Burst Counter would not connect with the Burst Attack of “Saito Toshimitsu” and “Kato Donzo.”

Fixed an issue where “Saito Toshimitsu” and “Kato Danzo” would run out of Ki while their gauge wan not yet zero.

Fixed an issue where Gust Talisman could not reflect Kato Dunzo’s “Rukansen Coin.”

Fixed an issue where Grapple and specific countering Active Skills would not trigger Kato Danzo’s “Quick-change.”

Fixed an issue where “Iai Quickdraw” of Tsukabara Bokuden and Shisenin Kosen (Sword) would sometimes not hit.

Fixed an issue where Tatarimokke and Karasu Tengu, while airborne, could not be paralyzed when the needed condition was fulfilled.

Fixed an issue where a particular burst attack from Kasha was hard to counter with the burst counter phantom.

Fixed an issue where the iron ball thrown by Onryoki could fly backwards in direction.

Fixed an issue where Shuten Doji’s attack with the calabanh would not hit in close range.

Fixed an issue where amrita which is stolen during the boss fight in “Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo” could not be retrieved even when defeating the boss without dying.

Fixed an issue where Kamaitachi’s clone would not always disappear when defeating Kamaitachi.

Fixed an issue where Bolting Boar would not always deal damage against Kumaituchi.

Fixed an issue where Biwa Boku-boku inside the yokai realm would sometimes revive when you defeat him.

Fixed an issue in the main mission “Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo” where the effect of “Sneak Thief Scroll” would be banished after shooting a Rifle or Hand Cannon in a specific area.

Fixed an issue in the boss area of the main mission “In the Eye of the Beholder” where the Scampuss would not be displayed.

Fixed an issue in the Expedition of the main mission “The Two Faces of Hospitality” where Honda Tadakatsu would not show up on the guest’s screen.

Fixed an issue with the Online mission “A Strong Bond” where items could be dropped in an unreachable place.

Fixed an issue where you can get more than one key item “Foreign Necklace” by replicating a certain procedure.

Fixed an issue where the voice line would be played each time you got Shuten Doji’s Soul Core.

Fixed an issue in the Twilight Mission “The Violet Cherry Blossoms” where Gozuki does not drop its Soul Core.

Fixed an issue where some of the rarities were not shown correctly at the mission reward screen. Fixed an issue where the reward for the second time clear of the Sub Missions “The Viper and the Butterfly.” “Lingering Snow and Crimson Tracks” and Training mission “Master of the Dual Blades” was not correct.

Fixed an issue in photo mode where the value of filter strength was shared among all filters.

Fixed an issue in photo mode where the initial value of brightness was not set as intended.

Fixed an issue in photo mode where throwing weapons would behave unusually using “Frame-by-frame Movement.”

Fixed an issue in the photo mode where activating the mode right before you die in Expedition result in no input recognition.

Fixed an issue with photo mode where cutscenes would not play correctly in Expeditions.

Fixed an issue where amrita saved in Silabar Ingots could disappear in rare cases.

Fixed an issue where jutsu cost is increased by one when you ready multiple amounts of a specific jutsu.

Fixed an issue where the same special effect already on a weapon could show up as a choice when you “Temper” at the Blacksmith.

Fixed an issue where after the purification of a mortal soul core, “Attune Soul Core” in the “Purified Items” screen would become inoperable.

Fixed an issue of Character Creation where body markings moved to false position when you change “Body Part.”

Fixed an issue with “Sell” and “Disassemble” of a weapon at the Blacksmith where the behavior of filtering by Item Name is not unified.

Fixed an issue with “Disassemble” of a weapon at the Blacksmith where the message “FILTERED” would not appear when filtered,

Fixed an issue where jutsu items would disappear from “favorite items” at specific times.

Fixed an issue where you can add smithing text to Favorite Item List.

Fixed an issue where an “I” mark shows up in the “Skill Customization” even when there is no change in obtained active skills.

Fixed an issue where illegitimately obtained “Training Robe” and “Training Trousers” armor could be acquired from Bloody Graves.

Such equipment found in save data will automatically be replaced with existing equipment, “Lone Wolfs Cuirass” and “Lone Wolf’s Waistguard.”

Steps have also been taken to ensure that this equipment cannot be acquired through illegitimate means.

Fixed an issue where the least effective special effect would be prioritized when an Onmyo Magic item and special effect are used to apply the same type of status enhancement at the same time.

Fixed an issue that prevented the special effect “Increased Attack (Winded Enemy)” from being activated when a Yokai Ability was used to deplete Ki.

Fixed an issue where the “Ki Damage (Enemy Scorched / Saturate / Electrified)” special effect did not apply to Long Range Weapons.

Fixed an issue with the “Anima Bonus (Guard)” special effect, where the Anima bonus would not apply when blocking Long Range Attacks (arrows, bullets etc.), Onmyo Magic, or Ninjutsu.

Fixed an issue related to the special effects “Anima Bonus (Enemy Scorched / Saturated / Corrupted / Poisoned),” and “Anima Bonus (Fire / Water / Lightning / Poison Attack),” where the bonus would not apply when the conditions had been met through Yokai Abilities.

Fixed an issue related to special effects triggered by Onmyo Magic hits, where the effects would not be activated even when performing a successful hit with a Guardian Spirit Talisman or Fleeting Guardian Amulet.

Fixed an issue where “Attack Enbancement” type special effects would not be reflected while in Yokai Shift.

Fixed an issue where status enhancements would be removed when you successfully hit with certain Yokai Abilities while Ki Pulse: Heaven is activated.

Fixed an issue where the hot spring status enhancements would be activated when entering a hot spring while under the effects of a Sanctity Talisman.

Fixed an issue where in addition to Ki damage, guard penetration damage was also prevented when guarding with Ki Pulse: Man activated.

Fixed an issue where Purity was not lost while under the effects of Corruption.

Fixed an issue where the Inspiriting Gem’s Amrita Gauge recovery effect is quickened while in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where the titles Power of Life and Death, Invincible Traveler, Lone Challenger, and Naked Fighter could be obtained as a Visitor or by joining in the middle of an Expedition.

Fixed an issue where “Critical Yokai Shift (Dark Realm)” is activated when a Quick Change Scroll is activated.

Fixed an issue where an activated Protection Talisman prevents lethal damage when the activation conditions for the “Protection from Death” or “Critical Yokai Shift (Dark Realm)” special effects are met.

Various other minor fixes.

Check out below the DLC trailer: