Far Cry 6 officially announced

Ubisoft officially announced Far Cry 6 today for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Far Cry 6 will be released on February 18, 2021. Gamers who will purchase it on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X versions.

Additionally, Ubisoft also announced the following editions for Far Cry 6:

The Gold Edition will include the base game and the Season Pass.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, and the Ultimate pack, which includes Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and the Vice pack.

The Collector's Edition will include the base game, Season Pass, the Ultimate pack, a high-end replica of "Tostador," an in-game flamethrower weapon (7 parts to be assembled, length: 72cm), a "How to Assemble" one-pager artwork illustrated by artist Tobatron, a unique Collector's Case based on Tobatron's iconic art style, an exclusive Steelbook, a 64-page artbook, a set of 10 stickers, a Chorizo keyring, a map, and a selected soundtrack.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Ubisoft:

In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez (“Coco”), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition. Key Features – Ignite the Fight for Freedom – Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

– Yara Torn Apart – For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.

– Become a Guerrilla – Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.

Check below several trailers Ubisoft released today: