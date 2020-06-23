Ys IX: Monstrum Nox coming to North America and Europe in 2021

NIS America announced today that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be coming to North America sometime in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the latest Ys game from Falcom that debuted in Japan several months ago. According to NIS America, the localized version will support both English and Japanese audio options.

Fans looking forward to the game can now pre-order the $99.99 Limited Edition via the NIS America Store that includes the “Pact Edition” of the game, Monstrum Memoirs mini art booklet, Melodies of Macabre one-disc original soundtrack sample, a reverse cover sheet, Chains of Chansons one-disc official soundtrack, Nails in the Coffin hardcover art book, The Lost Sword Ys IX prequel short novel, The Crimson King chibi figure, the Monstrums and Balduq art card collection, Balduq’s Most wanted key chain set, and a Monstrum Box.

Here’s an overview of the game, via NIS America:

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Key Features – Feared Protectors – Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

– The World Within the Walls – Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

– Strength of the Night – Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes、while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.

Check out the announcement trailer below for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox: