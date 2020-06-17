One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Second DLC Adds Lighting Max to Roster

The second DLC installment for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows launches today. The A-Class Rank 19 hero, Lightning Max, along with new customization items, special moves and missions come with the DLC.

A powerful fighter, Lightning Max has slick blond hair. On his left cheek sports a matching yellow lightning bolt. He originally came to City Z to battle a notorious monster. Now he focuses his attention on reigning supreme at the Super Fight Tournament. 

The available DLC Packs can be purchased through the Character Pass or individually.

Phillip Price

Husband, Father, Gamer. As the man of the house, responsible for the well being of nine lovely children, follow me to watch my journey through fatherhood while maintaining my gamer status. I've been gaming since the Atari days and will probably be gaming well into my later life.