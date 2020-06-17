One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Second DLC Adds Lighting Max to Roster

The second DLC installment for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows launches today. The A-Class Rank 19 hero, Lightning Max, along with new customization items, special moves and missions come with the DLC.

A powerful fighter, Lightning Max has slick blond hair. On his left cheek sports a matching yellow lightning bolt. He originally came to City Z to battle a notorious monster. Now he focuses his attention on reigning supreme at the Super Fight Tournament.

The available DLC Packs can be purchased through the Character Pass or individually.