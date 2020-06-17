New Pokemon Snap Announced for Nintendo Switch

That’s right folks, a new Pokemon Snap title was announced by The Pokemon Company during today’s Pokemon Presents live stream.

Stunning environments and new Pokemon from every region is seen in the trailer in beautiful HD visuals. While this does not seem to be a sequel to the N64 game, it does look like some kind of remaster as the game is aptly titled: “New Pokemon Snap.”

Here is a description of the game from the Switch eShop listing:

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!

Bandai Namco is developing the New Pokemon Snap. The Pokemon Company promised more info soon. Until then, here is the trailer for your enjoyment: