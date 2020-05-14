Unreal Engine 5 Revealed; Shows Impressive Changes and Visuals

Earlier today Epic Games excited fans by showing fans their new Unreal Engine 5 with footage of a demo captured directly from a PlayStation 5.

It’s also important to note, the demo shown is playable and is a little different each time it’s played, which that and more were detailed by Epic Games:

Lumen in the Land of Nanite This demo previews two of the new core technologies that will debut in Unreal Engine 5: Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see. Nanite virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans to CAD data—and it just works. Nanite geometry is streamed and scaled in real time so there are no more polygon count budgets, polygon memory budgets, or draw count budgets; there is no need to bake details to normal maps or manually author LODs; and there is no loss in quality. Lumen is a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes. The system renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in huge, detailed environments, at scales ranging from kilometers to millimeters. Artists and designers can create more dynamic scenes using Lumen, for example, changing the sun angle for time of day, turning on a flashlight, or blowing a hole in the ceiling, and indirect lighting will adapt accordingly. Lumen erases the need to wait for lightmap bakes to finish and to author light map UVs—a huge time savings when an artist can move a light inside the Unreal Editor and lighting looks the same as when the game is run on console. Numerous teams and technologies have come together to enable this leap in quality. To build large scenes with Nanite geometry technology, the team made heavy use of the Quixel Megascans library, which provides film-quality objects up to hundreds of millions of polygons. To support vastly larger and more detailed scenes than previous generations, PlayStation 5 provides a dramatic increase in storage bandwidth. The demo also showcases existing engine systems such as Chaos physics and destruction, Niagara VFX, convolution reverb, and ambisonics rendering. Unreal Engine 4 and 5 timeline Unreal Engine 4.25 already supports next-generation console platforms from Sony and Microsoft, and Epic is working closely with console manufacturers and dozens of game developers and publishers using Unreal Engine 4 to build next-gen games. Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and in full release late in 2021, supporting next-generation consoles, current-generation consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. We’re designing for forward compatibility, so you can get started with next-gen development now in Unreal Engine 4 and move your projects to Unreal Engine 5 when ready. We will release Fortnite, built with Unreal Engine 4, on next-gen consoles at launch and, in keeping with our commitment to prove out industry-leading features through internal production, migrate the game to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021. Epic Games

While some are quick to point out this is a tech demo and might not reflect what we actually see, it might help to look at the contrast between the Unreal Engine 4 demo and things that came later.

Along with news of the engine itself, Epic Games revealed a new program that will make it even easier to make a game using their engine.

Unreal Engine Royalties Waived on First $1 Million in Game Revenue Starting today, you can download and use Unreal Engine to build games for free as you always have, except now royalties are waived on your first $1 million in gross revenue. The new Unreal Engine license terms, which are retroactive to January 1, 2020, give game developers an unprecedented advantage over other engine license models. For more information, visit the FAQ. Epic Games

We want to make it even easier for independent game developers to succeed with Unreal, so now, instead of a 5% royalty after your game earns $3,000/quarter, you owe Epic nothing until your game earns $1 million! https://t.co/NF6frmuxku — Dana Cowley ⚡️#UE5 ⚡️ (@danacowley) May 13, 2020

Dana Cowley, marketing manager at Epic Games, took it a step further to even highlight what this means for potential developers. Needless to say, this is exciting news for games and will ideally lead to some truly impressive things in the future.