The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Release on Mobile Devices May 29

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince joins the ever growing list of console games heading to mobile devices. This event will occur on May 29 and includes both iOS and Android devices. Those interested will need to make a Japanese account, at least for now, and will be looking at a cost of 1,960 yen ($18.18~).

Unlike a lot of ports, The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince is simple enough to work on mobile devices, while also being deep enough to stand out. It will be interesting to see how many more titles Nippon Ichi Software will port but hopefully this does well given all the recent troubles the company has faced.

