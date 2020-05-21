The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Release on Mobile Devices May 29

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince joins the ever growing list of console games heading to mobile devices. This event will occur on May 29 and includes both iOS and Android devices. Those interested will need to make a Japanese account, at least for now, and will be looking at a cost of 1,960 yen ($18.18~).
Unlike a lot of ports, The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince is simple enough to work on mobile devices, while also being deep enough to stand out. It will be interesting to see how many more titles Nippon Ichi Software will port but hopefully this does well given all the recent troubles the company has faced.
For more information about The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, you can find the overview below:
About
Deep in the forest, a solitary wolf sings. Charmed by this beautiful voice, a curious prince follows its song only to find and startle the wolf, who blinds him. Together, they embark on a journey to restore his sight. But every gift has a price in this fairy tale of love and loss.
Key Features
Unleash Your Inner Monster – Transform at will between wolf and princess to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful… A blind prince cannot survive in an all-seeing forest.
Brute Strength Meets Sharp Wit – Various obstacles will require the wolf’s strength, and others will require the princess’s wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination?
Lost Pages from a Forgotten Tale – With each delicate petal comes a fragment of memories shared by the wolf and the prince. Collect them along your journey and paint a vivid story of friendship, love, and loss.NIS America