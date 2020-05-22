Sony Officially Reveals Days of Play 2020

Earlier this week we posted the rumored offerings for Days of Play 2020 and assumed Sony would announce it today, which was the case.

While that leak is largely true for what Europe is doing, the North American offering is fairly underwhelming.

Days of Play 2020 North America Offering:

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP) Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP) Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP) Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP) Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP) Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP) The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP) 12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP** 12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP*** 3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP*** PlayStation Blog

The post indicates that during Days of Play 2020, which starts June 3 and ends June 17, there will be additional deals offered on PlayStation Store. No examples were given, but, if nothing else, you can expect everything mentioned above and more.

In addition to offering a wide variety of games, Sony is also offering 20 percent off full priced merchandise on the PlayStation Gear Store with promo code DAYSOFPLAY20.

While it’s unfortunate we did not get a Days of Play 2020 console or much in terms of hardware discounts, like Europe at least got one on PlayStation VR, at least it gives players a slight break to get through these tough times.