Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season 3 announced; Hints at a Fan Favorite Joining

Earlier today a third season was announced for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, which includes some interesting choices.

This season will include Robert “RJ” James from Power Rangers: Jungle Fury, Lauren Shiba from Power Rangers: Super Samurai, Phantom Beast King skin for Dai Shi and the Ultra Samurai Megazord. Along with these reveals, a third unannounced character was mentioned but not shown beyond a silhouette. Naturally, characters shown like this are typically higher profile and it didn’t take long for fans to speculate it might actually be Scorpina.

The reason for this speculation is actually fairly simple. In addition to both having spikes on their left arm, her notable helmet hook is present. For many this would be enough to make it obvious this can only be her but nWay went a step further and included the gold background in the YouTube teaser image. All these things not only suggest it, fans seem to overwhelmingly agree this can only be hinting at her inclusion, which would be a massive win for long term fans.

Unfortunately, it will likely be some time before she is officially revealed, as the first character, Robert “RJ” James, is set to release in late June.