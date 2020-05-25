NetherRealm Studios is Working on Things Besides Mortal Kombat and Injustice

While fans associate NetherRealm Studios with Mortal Kombat and their other fighter Injustice, Ed Boon, creative director at NetherRealm Studios, confirmed they’re working on other projects.

During a live stream with Geoff Keighley, Boon revealed this and more:

Geoff Keighley: What I’ve always admired is you’ve been doing this franchise since the beginning and it feels like your still having fun. Because a lot of people do the same thing for a certain number of years and it’s like, alright I’ve done all I can do, but for you, it feels like your having as much fun as you were back in the day, or even more fun. Probably now because your getting licenses and things, that people back in the day wouldn’t take the meeting, and now everyone wants to be in it probably. Ed Boon: Mortal Kombat has become like a staple thing, almost Marvel-like. You don’t expect the last Marvel movie to ever come out, they’re just gonna keep coming. Even though we’ve been able to scratch other itches, you know doing injustice games and stuff, and we have other stuff in the oven, but it’s always nice to do the Mortal Kombat games. Especially when the players have been embracing them as they have. If you would have told me that this would be our, so far fastest-selling Mortal Kombat games of all of them, 20 something years later, I wouldn’t have believed it. The fact that they’re doing as well as they ever have is great. Summer Game Fest Stream

Unfortunately, no further details were given, but fans have already started to speculate. One of the more interesting pieces of speculation comes from their history of fighting games and various Mortal Kombat DLC. The idea is, instead of constantly adding iconic movie characters to Mortal Kombat, with the most recent tomorrow’s addition of Robocop, and put them into their own fighting game. It’s an interesting idea, especially if they can get the licenses, but it will likely be some time before we find out what it is.