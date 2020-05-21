Moonlighter DLC Confirmed for Consoles; Releases May 29

While PC players have been able to enjoy Moonlighter‘s Between Dimension DLC since July 2019, 11 Bit Studios announced it will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on May 29 for $6.99.

For those interested in what the DLC includes, you can find the official overview below:

About “Between Dimensions” expands the world of highly-acclaimed shopkeeping RPG, Moonlighter, by opening the gates to an all-new interdimensional dungeon fit for only the most fearless of adventurers while simultaneously filling current dungeons with new creatures, weapons, armors, shop items, and rings. In this new expansion, players will learn that the serenity in Rynoka hadn’t lasted long. Worried chatter spreads amongst the villagers concerning the appearance of a mysterious cryptic portal, causing widespread anxiety about this unknown threat. While the Interdimensional Dungeon certainly seems to be dangerous, Will’s merchant senses are telling him that where there are monsters, there may be profitable loot as well! Accessing the Between Dimensions content requires players to finish the main game first. Please note that some content listed below will be available to all owners of the game free of charge. Press release