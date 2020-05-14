Michael Pachter and Peter Moore Believe Microsoft is Waiting Until PlayStation 5 Price is Revealed to Undercut it

After a less than impressive performance this generation, there is speculation that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to reveal the price of the PlayStation 5 so they can announce theirs at a lower amount.

This is at least what Michael Pachter, an analysis who commonly offers his take on the game industry, and Peter Moore, former executive at EA and Microsoft, mentioned in a podcast with Geoff Keighley. Though, Pachter also mentioned this in an interview with HipHopGamer before talking to Keighley.

The reason for this believe is actually pretty simple. Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of speculation, be it professional or otherwise, suggesting the PlayStation 5 will cost $500. Given everything suggests Xbox Series X will cost more, given it is a more powerful console, it should be in the same ballpark but Pachter believes Microsoft might be more willing to take a hit to ensure additional sales.

We’ve already seen that with the current prices of an Xbox One X, which now has the same MSRP as a PlayStation 4 Pro at $400, despite almost certainly costing more.

Pachter’s belief is that they’ll likely reveal a $400 price point, a bold decision given the cost of the aforementioned Xbox One X. Peter Moore agreed that both Microsoft and Sony were considering their options and Microsoft is in the perfect place to give a little to gain a lot in the long run.

While this would make decision of Xbox or PlayStation a little harder for the foreseeable future, it’s important to note Pachter is not always right. Given his job is analysis, he is more making an educated guess based off what factors he can see and what makes sense for both businesses. That is to say, don’t expect a $400 Xbox One X, though stranger things have happened.