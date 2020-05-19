Mafia II: Definitive Edition Accidentally Listed for Free on PlayStation 4

Despite Mafia II: Definitive Edition releasing today, a seemingly simple error has resulted in this title being listed for free for everyone on PlayStation 4.

This was something hippopadu noticed and posted on Reddit. Basically, for whatever reason, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is free in Malaysia. This means if you make an account in that region, you can currently snag it for free.

The easiest way to do this is to click here and add it to your cart. It will prompt you to sign in or make an account. If you make an account, it will select the correct region, so all you need to do is make an account and you’re good.

For those unfamiliar with Mafia II: Definitive Edition, you can find the description below:

Description Includes main game and all DLC releases.



Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s – 50’s Empire Bay, NY

Remastered in HD, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.



Golden-era Drama:

Inspired by iconic mafia dramas, be immersed in the allure and impossible escape of life as a wise guy in the Mafia.



Empire Bay, NY:

Post-World War 2 Empire Bay, NY, a city sprawling with opportunity and where organized crime thrives on the booming industries of post-war America.



The Complete & Remastered Favorite:

For the first-time ever experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package and presented in stunning HD detail.



Own Mafia II: Definitive Edition to unlock Vito’s Leather Jacket and Car in both Mafia and Mafia III Definitive Editions. PlayStation Store

No word on how long this will last, so act fast if you want it.