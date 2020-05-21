Cliff Bleszinski Admits He Made a Mistake with LawBreakers

Even though LawBreakers released roughly three years ago, in a string of tweets by Cliff Bleszinski, of Gears of War fame, admitted he made a mistake with the release of the unsuccessful shooter.

Oh and while I have your attention – yes, it WAS a mistake putting LawBreakers on Playstation over Xbox. :) — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) May 19, 2020

What stands out about the tweet isn’t the content, as much as the concept. At the time it was arguably the biggest controversy facing LawBreakers. Fans of Gears of War felt like he turned his back on the console that brought him success, whereas others understood it was a business decision. At the time of release, articles indicate Xbox sales were at 29.4 million, compared to PlayStation at 73.6 million. Though given Boss Key Productions was founded in 2014 and development time, data indicates by the end of 2015 Xbox was at 8.5 million and PlayStation selling a bit more at just under 17 million.

The reason why these metrics are important, is that it gives the decision to release on PlayStation over Xbox a lot more weight. Given by the time the game actually released, PlayStation was nearly 150 percent higher, thus vastly increasing your potential for sales.

While some noted this fact, the response was rather interesting. Several fans believe there is a lot of truth to the statement, as I have no doubt a select number of players would’ve bought it, yet many ignore the very real fact it failed on PC as well.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the comment likely stemmed from a desire to push his upcoming memoirs, something noted in a later tweet.

There are, like, eight reasons why it failed AND YOU CAN READ IT IN MAH BOOK. :) — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) May 19, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out in the end, as LawBreakers failure likely has more to do with it releasing against Overwatch, perceived limited marketing, several people thinking it was unenjoyable and originally being a free-to-play title.