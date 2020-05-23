Cities: Skylines – Green Cities DLC Free on PS4 and Xbox; End May 28

In an effort to get more players to experience Cities: Skylines on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Paradox Interactive has made the Green Cities DLC free.

The DLC, which normally costs $12.99, includes the following content:

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities adds new ways for players to build earth-friendly towns. The expansion adds 350 new assets to the core game, adding a massive selection of new visual options, complete with eco-friendly buildings, organic shops, electric vehicles, and new services designed to make pollution a quaint notion of the past. Players can create more diversified cities, or go completely green as the urban population grows. ● New Eco-Friendly Buildings, New specialization buildings, new alternative service buildings, new unique buildings, electric cars, new parks – 350 new assets in all giving a unique new look to your city. ● New specialized options for all city zones, plus leveled-up specializations for the first time in Cities: Skylines. ● 3 new scenarios, 4 new policy options, and a new Monument to make your friends Green with envy. ● Of course, we’ve included a new hat for Chirper. PlayStation Store description

Despite the Paradox Interactive wanting the expansion to be free, some users have had some issues, especially on Xbox side. In a post made on their official forum, they had the following to say.

Hey everyone! We’re still collecting information about the issue with claiming Green Cities for free on Xbox One, so we can solve it for you as soon as possible. If you encounter this problem, could you please confirm if you purchased Cities: Skylines base game on your Xbox account or you added it via Xbox Game Pass? Also add any other details that you think might be relevant. Thank you for all the replies and your patience! Paradox Interactive via their Online Forum

What stands out isn’t just the amount of content or gesture, but timing. As some might recall, Cities: Skylines is part of this months rather divisive PlayStation Plus offerings and is also available among a wide variety of things on Xbox Game Pass. But, even if you don’t have either or the game, it never hurts to grab before May 28, just in case.