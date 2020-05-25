Call of Duty: WWII is One of PlayStation Plus June 2020 Games

With most gamers enjoying Memorial Day, Sony announced, out of nowhere, Call of Duty: WWII is part of next months PlayStation Plus line up and will be available for download tomorrow.

We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

Not only is this the first time in recent history Sony has revealed a game early and made it available for download ahead of last month going away, it has started a lot of speculation as to the reasoning behind this move.

It’s no secret that last month‘s offerings were widely considered bad. That isn’t a dig against either title, especially given Cities: Skylines is also offering some of its paid DLC for free, but the way they were included. Players are open to the idea of a more diverse range of titles, especially if that were to include something like JRPGs, a genre notoriously uncommon in terms of offerings, it just didn’t make much sense as a bundle. Typically niche games like simulators have a more general purpose game to keep fans happy. We saw this back when The Sims 4 released with Bioshock: The Collection and a VR title, yet that doesn’t exactly explain this move.

Others think this might actually by Activision’s attempt to cash in on those still staying at home. Naturally, that is a fantastic way to market your game, as we saw with a good number of other games go free, including some by Sony, yet a week shouldn’t make that much of a difference. A few dread the announcement of this being the better title, suggesting the Wednesday reveal of it will be underwhelming, but, if anything, it should suggest that the other title can hold up the month making a title on par with Knack 2 God of War, which was absent from the recently rumored European Days of Play 2020 console bundle.

The final idea relates to the ongoing rumors of Sony throwing some kind of PlayStation 5 reveal in June. When you have the reveal of the next generation of consoles, possibly Gran Turismo 7, likely other heavy hitters in the line up, two extremely exciting games releasing in 2020 and likely planned for some reveals near or around when E3 2020 was supposed to take place, it allows you to reveal a PlayStation Plus game a bit early.

Whatever the case might actually be, even if it turns out to just be Activision wanting to hype of the next Call of Duty, as those typically get revealed around now, Call of Duty: WWII will be available for download tomorrow.